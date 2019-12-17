Tuesday Weatherline

Thanks to Wednesday’s brief 0.1-inch coating, this is the third December in a row with measurable sleet or snow in Richmond. This streak follows a notably long lull from 2011 to 2016. At most, we have had eight straight snowy Decembers, from 1928 to 1935.
