Tuesday Weatherline

Statewide tornado drill canceled
The statewide tornado drill scheduled for today has been called off in light of the emergency response to the coronavirus. It’s still a good time of year to evaluate your storm preparedness at home. Visit weather.gov/safety for tips on planning and sheltering.
