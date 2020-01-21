Tuesday Weatherline

For now, snowstorms unlikely in Richmond
Patterns appear unfavorable for snowstorms in Richmond — for now. Our last January with no measurable snow was 2012. But the month isn’t scoreless: Last Saturday’s sleet and flurries counted as a trace. Every January since the 1990s had at least a trace.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.