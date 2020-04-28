Richmond now sees about 18 nights below 40 degrees in March, then six in April. This year, March had too few chilly nights while April has had more, totaling eight in each month. By this measure, April has never surpassed March. But the last such tie was in 1907.
Tuesday Weatherline
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
