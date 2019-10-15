Tuesday Weatherline

Deadly Hurricane Hazel lashed state 65 years ago
Hurricane Hazel blasted Virginia on Oct. 15, 1954, after making a Category 4 landfall near Myrtle Beach, S.C. Gusts hit 79 mph in Richmond. Hazel killed 13 in Virginia, damaged tens of thousands of buildings and caused major losses to farms and maritime areas.
