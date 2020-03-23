Tuesday Weatherline

Monday’s 40s seemed especially chilly
Monday’s 40s weren’t unusual by March standards, but it felt more brisk because the last day that chilly in Richmond was Feb. 29. Usually, we’d expect about six days like that in March. Only twice did the month lack any highs below 50: in 1918 and 1977.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.