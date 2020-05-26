Tuesday Weatherline

Virginia’s ‘tornado month’ quiet this year
May is tied for Virginia’s third-most-active tornado month, with 100 on record since the 1950s. Lately, we’ve avoided intense ones. All of the May tornadoes in the 2010s were rated EF-0 or EF-1 with winds below 110 mph. So far this month, none was reported.
