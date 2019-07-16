Before reaching the moon, Apollo 11 blasted off through a mostly clear Florida sky on July 16, 1969. At the 9:32 a.m. launch, according to NASA, the weather at Cape Kennedy was 85 degrees with 73% relative humidity, a light wind from the south and good visibility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.