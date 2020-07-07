Tuesday Weatherline

Hot spells expected for continental U.S.
Much of the Lower 48 can expect spells of hotter-than-normal weather over the next two weeks. Only the Northwest is likely to see below-normal temperatures prevail. The highest chances of excessive heat will set up over the Southwest, Great Plains and Midwest.
