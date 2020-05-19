Tuesday Weatherline

Two years ago, record rains soaked region
Over the four days that ended May 19, 2018, about 5 to 9 inches of rain descended on metro Richmond as a stationary front wrung out a tropical air mass. The resulting flash flooding covered or washed out numerous roads. Richmond broke daily and monthly rainfall records.
