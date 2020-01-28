Tuesday Weatherline

January on track to be one of mildest
This month is on track to be Richmond’s mildest January since either 2006 or 2007, but its monthly mean is unlikely to rank in the top 10. Most Januaries bring measurable snow and a few highs below freezing — this one has not. The last to lack both was 2012.
