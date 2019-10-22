Tuesday Weatherline

Cold front could bring a few storms to state
A cold front sweeping eastward across Virginia this afternoon and evening could touch off a few severe storms with damaging wind gusts, especially toward Southside and Hampton Roads. Due to its quick pace, most areas will see less than three-quarters of an inch of rain.
