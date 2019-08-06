Since 1950, there have been 86 tornadoes in Virginia during August. The deadliest and most destructive one hit the Tri-Cities 26 years ago on Aug. 6, 1993. Tropical systems, like Gaston, Katrina and Irene, have spawned one-third of the month’s tornado count.
