Tuesday Weatherline

Cold front will bring thundershowers
A cold front will kick up thundershowers this afternoon, with an isolated chance of strong gusts in eastern Virginia. By Wednesday morning, the Piedmont could see upper 30s and patchy frost. The rest of the workweek looks more temperate, but damp at times.
