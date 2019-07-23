Tropical depression expected to stay weak
A tropical depression formed over the Bahamas on Monday. It’s expected to remain weak as it tracks parallel to the Southeast U.S. coastline. A cold front will prevent it from affecting Virginia. If it becomes a tropical storm, it would be called Chantal.
