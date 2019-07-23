Tropical depression expected to stay weak

A tropical depression formed over the Bahamas on Monday. It’s expected to remain weak as it tracks parallel to the Southeast U.S. coastline. A cold front will prevent it from affecting Virginia. If it becomes a tropical storm, it would be called Chantal.

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription