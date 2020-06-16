Tuesday Weatherline

Low pressure brings chances for rain
Low pressure plodding along the coast will boost rain chances (and hold down temperatures) across Virginia until the weekend. The ground can handle much of its moisture, but minor or localized flooding can’t be ruled out beneath any of the steadier downpours.
