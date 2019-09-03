Fernand, Gabrielle or Humberto behind Dorian?
As hurricane season approaches its peak, Dorian may be joined by new storms. Disturbances in the western Gulf of Mexico and central and eastern Atlantic could develop into Fernand, Gabrielle or Humberto. For now, Dorian is the only imminent threat to the U.S.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.