Fernand, Gabrielle or Humberto behind Dorian?

As hurricane season approaches its peak, Dorian may be joined by new storms. Disturbances in the western Gulf of Mexico and central and eastern Atlantic could develop into Fernand, Gabrielle or Humberto. For now, Dorian is the only imminent threat to the U.S.

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

