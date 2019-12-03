Tuesday Weatherline

Patrick County has Va.’s soggiest locale
The state’s wettest location so far in 2019 has been Meadows of Dan in rugged Patrick County. It has registered 64.12 inches of precipitation as of Monday. A handful of weather stations are in the running for driest, but every area has seen at least 32 inches.
