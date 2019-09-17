Virginia’s biggest tornado outbreak happened 15 years ago, spawned by the remnants of Hurricane Ivan. On Sept. 17, 2004, 38 tornadoes struck the state, mainly in the northern Piedmont region, leaving 12 people injured and nearly $70 million in damage.
