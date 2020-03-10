Tuesday Weatherline

March has brought only 0.04 inch of rain
After a wet February, March is off to its driest start since 2006. Richmond saw just 0.04 inch through March 9. The year-to-date total is still above normal. We’ll get a few minor rain chances between today and the weekend, adding up to about a half-inch or less.
