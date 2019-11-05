Tuesday Weatherline

First freeze marks end of growing season
Most locales in central Virginia had a freezing low over the weekend, signaling the end of the growing season. Richmond International Airport hit 32 degrees on Monday, which is typical timing for its first freeze of fall. Temperatures in the lower 30s will return this weekend.
