Tuesday Weatherline

Wintry air could return this weekend
The first half of this January has been one of the 10 mildest on record. We haven’t seen such a warm Jan. 1-15 period in Richmond since 2007. But 60s could be hard to come by in the second half: Signs point to more typically wintry air starting this weekend.
