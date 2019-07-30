Sultry weather isn’t over, but we’re now past the climatological peak of summer heat. July 20 to 22 are the days most likely to bring a high in the 100s or a low in the upper 70s to Richmond, but either extreme can still occur through early September.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.