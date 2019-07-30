Sultry weather isn’t over, but we’re now past the climatological peak of summer heat. July 20 to 22 are the days most likely to bring a high in the 100s or a low in the upper 70s to Richmond, but either extreme can still occur through early September.

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription