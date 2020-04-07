Tuesday Weatherline

Prepare, rehearse for extreme weather
Wednesday, the National Weather Service is encouraging America to have a conversation about where to shelter from extreme weather like tornadoes and rehearse if possible. April 8 is “Safe Place Selfie Day.” Learn more about it at weather.gov/wrn/safeplaceselfie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.