Another system has joined Dorian in the Atlantic. Tropical Depression 6 — soon to be Erin — formed between the Carolinas and Bermuda on Monday. Though closer to the U.S. than Dorian, this system will be steered northeast and away from our nearby coast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.