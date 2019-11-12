Tuesday Weatherline

Central Va. may see first snowflakes today
Morning rain could briefly switch to afternoon snowflakes in central Virginia as colder air sweeps in today. If its rate is heavy enough, grass and elevated surfaces could see a light coating. Temperatures will fall from 50s at daybreak to 30s by sundown.
