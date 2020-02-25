Tuesday Weatherline

Fredericksburg area hit 86 on Feb. 25, 1930
On Feb. 25, 1930, the Fredericksburg area set Virginia’s monthly high at 86 degrees. Richmond was 83 that day, a monthly record tied in 1932. The warmest February nights were more recent: Chesapeake saw a low of 67 in 2018. Richmond’s peak low was 63 in 2008.
