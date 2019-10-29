Tuesday Weatherline

Rain, 70s in store for the end of the month
October will end with rain and balmy 70s, but a cooler and drier pattern will take over for early November. Highs in the 50s this weekend will be our chilliest days since early April. Lows will dip to the 30s again, but we may stop short of our first freeze.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.