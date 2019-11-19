Tuesday Weatherline

A reminder that it’s still hurricane season
A low in the central Atlantic Ocean could briefly organize into a tropical depression or storm today or tomorrow, per the National Hurricane Center. The next name up is Sebastien. It’s no threat to land but is a reminder that hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.
