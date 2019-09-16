Twenty years ago, millions of people fled the coastline from Florida to the Mid-Atlantic ahead of a frightening hurricane named Floyd.
In the end, it left behind an inland flood disaster that proved far worse than any of its winds or waves.
Floyd spent a week gaining strength over the open waters of the Atlantic, and peaked as a high-end Category 4 hurricane as it bore down on the Bahamas.
Initial forecasts predicted a direct strike on Florida, but Floyd ended up curving north and weakening slightly.
Nearly the entire Eastern Seaboard from Miami to Massachusetts was under a hurricane warning at some point.
Floyd’s eye made landfall near Wilmington, N.C., as a Category 2 hurricane early on Sept. 16, 1999, then raced northeastward across Norfolk and New York by the end of the day.
The unusually broad storm interacted with an approaching front, which left a wide swath of excessive rainfall across North Carolina, Virginia, the Mid-Atlantic and New England.
North Carolina was unfortunately primed for a flood catastrophe, having already been saturated by Hurricane Dennis two weeks earlier.
Floyd’s most extreme rainfall, 15 to 24 inches, descended on the coastal plain between Raleigh, Wilmington and New Bern. The Tar River and Neuse River swelled to unprecedented heights in the following days and overtook vast tracts between Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Greenville, Goldsboro and Kinston. In North Carolina alone, 51 people died.
Adjusted for inflation, Floyd’s damage total hit $9.6 billion, according to the National Hurricane Center.
In Virginia, Floyd caused four deaths and damaged several thousand homes and businesses. Losses to crops and property likely exceeded $150 million statewide.
Wind gusts of 45 to 65 mph sent trees toppling and left about 280,000 electric customers in the dark, mainly in the eastern half of the state.
Rainfall totals in excess of 10 inches were common east of Interstate 95, and up to 18 inches of rain fell around Williamsburg and Yorktown. Richmond saw 6.54 inches of rain from the storm, while amounts tapered to 3 inches or less to the west of the metro area.
Low-lying areas from Hanover County to Hampton Roads instantly flooded from the downpour, and more than 1,000 people had to be rescued from rising waters in Newport News alone.
High water cut off major routes like Interstates 64 and 95 and U.S. Highways 460 and 58, along with numerous secondary routes and city streets.
Within two days, the water built into major flooding on the Nottoway, Meherrin and Blackwater rivers. The city of Franklin and its surrounding countryside suffered a record inundation of several feet of water.
In the years that followed, Hurricane Isabel would prove worse in terms of wind, but the rivers of North Carolina wouldn’t face a comparable flood threat until Matthew in 2016 and Florence in 2018.
For most parts of southeastern and Southside Virginia, 1999 remains the flood by which all others are measured.
The name Floyd was retired after the 1999 season and ironically (though probably not purposefully) replaced with Franklin in 2005.
STORM DAMAGE6
In Franklin, Virginia, the streets of the downtown area are submerged as a result of excessive rain from Hurricane Floyd. A trash container, at left, floats through the streets. The city hall is the brick building at right. City Manager Bucky Taylor said the the first floor of city hall is under eight feet of water.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
STORM DAMAGE2
The high waters produced by Hurricane Floyd's rains made boats a means of transportation where cars would normally be used. This is in Southampton County, just north of Franklin.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
STORM DAMAGE
Franklin, Virginia, submerged after rain from Hurricane Floyd.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Sept. 14 Floyd satellite
Enhanced satellite view of Hurricane Floyd approaching the Bahamas on Sept. 14, 1999.
NOAA
Sept. 15 Floyd satellite
Enhanced satellite view of Hurricane Floyd approaching the Carolinas on Sept. 15, 1999.
NOAA
Floyd's track
Track of Hurricane Floyd in September 1999. Blue: tropical depression. Green: tropical storm. Yellow: category 1 hurricane. Orange: category 2. Red: category 3. Purple: category 4.
NOAA
Floyd rainfall map
Map of rainfall totals from Hurricane Floyd.
NOAA WPC
Sept. 17 front page
RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Sept. 18 front page
RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Satellite view of flooding
Before-and-after satellite views show North Carolina's swollen rivers in the wake of Hurricane Floyd.
NOAA
VAB2.JPG
Frank Tommaso, owner of Albie's Pizza in Virginia Beach, puts boards up on his store windows Wednesday, September 15, 1999, in preparation for Hurricane Floyd. Manager Abdul Mohamed holds the board down for him.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
VAB1.JPG
Frank Tommaso, owner of Albie's Pizza in Virginia Beach, puts boards up on his store windows Wednesday, September 15, 1999, in preparation for Hurricane Floyd.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Traffic01
Traffic was backing up on I-95 north as early as 1:30 p.m. due to bad weather and evacuation from the south and east. Here, looking south toward the I-95/I-295 juncture traffic comes to a near standstill. September 15, 1999. HURRICANE FLOYD.
STUART T. WAGNER
SUNSET
Sunset in Richmond, Va. on 9/16/99 as clouds from Hurricane Floyd pass the Richmond skyline.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
STORM020
Main Street bridge over Stoney Creek in Sussex County
DON LONG
STORM012
A gas station on Route 301 under water from Rowanty Creek, which overflowed with ran from Hurricane Floyd.
DON LONG
Hurricane Floyd
Two men check out a house along Route 301 near Rowanty Creek.
DON LONG
STORM DAMAGE8
A National Guard helicopter carrying Virginia Governor James Gilmore flies over a submerged section of Interstate 64 at the Jefferson Avenue exit, September 17, 1999. Traffic was rerouted around the waterlogged road, which was caused by heavy rains from Hurricane Floyd.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
STORM DAMAGE5
Via public address system, Virginia Governor James Gilmore talks to about 200 people who were waiting for fresh water to be distributed at the Tower Mall in Portsmouth, Virginia, September 17, 1999. The water, which arrived later than the people had hoped, arrived via National Guard convoy. Hurricane Floyd damaged the water pumping station which supplies water to Portsmouth, thus causing the need for fresh water.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
STORM DAMAGE3
Virginia National Guardsmen move fresh water into place for distribution at the Tower Mall in Portsmouth at 5 p.m. where a few hundred people were waiting -- some since 9 a.m. -- for the water. The water was being supplied to Portsmouth citizens because of problems with tap water as a result of Hurricane Floyd. Some 300,000 gallons of water was expected to be delivered to the distribution center (the mall parking lot) by the end of the day.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
FloydSTW06
As hurricane Floyd bumps along the east coast, life on the Northern Neck was at a standstill. High water in low areas and wind damage closed some roads. Here, Taneka Dameron sits outside the shelter set up at Northumberland Elementary School in Heathsville where she stayed last night and will stay again tonight.
STUART T. WAGNER
FloydSTW06
As hurricane Floyd bumps along the east coast, life on the Northern Neck was at a standstill. High water in low areas and wind damage closed some roads. Here, wind blows up waves on the Potomac River at Cole's Point.
STUART T. WAGNER
FloydSTW06
As hurricane Floyd bumps along the east coast, life on the Northern Neck was at a standstill. High water in low areas and wind damage closed some roads. Here, Va. Power crews work on removing downed trees and lines in Lancaster along route 3.
STUART T. WAGNER
FloydSTW06
As hurricane Floyd bumps along the east coast, life on the Northern Neck was at a standstill. High water in low areas and wind damage closed some roads. Here, sheriff's deputies keep an eye on a stretch of route 3 that was overwashed.
STUART T. WAGNER
FloydSTW06
As hurricane Floyd bumps along the east coast, life on the Northern Neck was at a standstill. High water in low areas and wind damage closed some roads. Here, Albert and Carol Slayton of Lewisetta are two of about 130 people staying at the Northumberland Elementary School set up as a shelter in Heathsville.
STUART T. WAGNER
FloydSTW06
As hurricane Floyd bumps along the east coast, life on the Northern Neck was at a standstill. High water in low areas and wind damage closed some roads. Here, Lisa Ray naps in the shelter set up in Heathsville at the Northumberland Elementary School. About 130 people stayed the night there.
STUART T. WAGNER
FLOYDPKM3
On Route 156 in Prince George County, a police officer waves away two drivers who were going to ask if driving their cars through this water were an option. The officer turned them away. The two men had been trying for hours to get to Route 460.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
FLOYDMFF5
When winds skirting Hurricane Floyd passed through Richmond, trees uprooted as a result of the soft, wet ground in the front yard of Nick and Martha Skaltsounis on New Kent Rd. The tarp pictured is protecting the exposed kitchen from the elements. 5210 New Kent Rd. Sept. 17, 1999.
MARY FRANKE
FLOYDMFF4
Crew members of Water Edge Construction secure a portion of a tree for a crane to lift from the Skaltsounis home on New Kent Rd. Friday Sept. 17, 1999. Two large trees fell on the kitchen, den and garage when winds skirting Hurricane Floyd passed through Richmond.
MARY FRANKE
FLOYDMFF3
Water Edge Construction, with the help of a 116 ft. extended S.B. Cox crane, tediously lifts pieces of a large tree that lodged itself in the Skaltsounis home at 5210 New Kent Rd. Shot the day after Hurricane Floyd passed through Richmond, Friday Sept. 17, 1999.
MARY FRANKE
FLOYDMFF2
E. Causey Davis Jr. and his wife, Peggy, found their Jeep Cherokee smashed by a large tree that extended out into their neighbors' yard. Floyd aftermath, Friday Sept. 17, 1999. 5410 New Kent Rd.
MARY FRANKE
FLOYDLR6
A tree fell during Hurricane Floyd in the cemetery of St. John's Church at 25th and Broad.
LINDY KEAST RODMAN
FLOYDLR5
Richard Chavez reads the bulletin board at the emergency shelter set up at John Rolfe Middle School. Chavez, a sailor stationed in Norfolk, drove to Richmond last night to escape Hurricane Floyd. He stayed in a Motel 8 near the airport last night but came to the shelter this morning after the motel lost their power.
LINDY KEAST RODMAN
FLOYDLR4
An emergency shelter was opened this morning at 7 a.m. at The Arthur Ashe Center in response to Hurricane Floyd and by 9 a.m. housed 55 people.
LINDY KEAST RODMAN
FLOYDLR2
Dorothy Williams (left) helped Karlton Buskey (age 1 1/2) and Jerquana Barnes (right, age 3) get settled at the emergency shelter set up at the Arthur Ashe Center. The shelter was opened this morning at 7 a.m. in response to Hurricane Floyd and by 9 a.m. housed 55 people. Children were given teddy bears donated by Target Stores and distributed by the American Red Cross.
LINDY KEAST RODMAN
FLOYDLR1
Sally Atkinson, an employee of Richmond Behavioral Health Authority, helped get people settled at the emergency shelter set up at the Arthur Ashe Center (including 4-month-old Dimone Smith, shown). The shelter was opened this morning at 7 a.m. in response to Hurricane Floyd and by 9 a.m. housed 55 people.
LINDY KEAST RODMAN
FLOYDDL4
Ominous clouds fill the sky over Richmond International Airport. A few wait inside for the next flight but the tarmac is empty of planes.
DON LONG
FLOYDDL2
Dinwiddie Co. Rt 460 the west bound lane, 20 miles west of Petersburg.
DON LONG
FLOYDDL1
Pat Foss and Sharon Oswald wait for their flight at Richmond International Airport.
DON LONG
FLOYDCSB4
A quarter mile section Interstate 64 at the Jefferson Ave overpass in Newport News section was closed to traffic because of flooding caused by Hurricane Floyd on September 16, 1999.
CLEMENT BRITT
FLOYDCSB2
Water flows over a dam near Williamsburg Country Club beside Interstate 64 Thursday morning. Heavy rain from Hurricane Floyd caused the lake to overflow. State officials, fearing the dam would break, closed I-64. September 16,1999
CLEMENT BRITT
FLOYDCSB1
Rain from Hurricane Floyd rushes beneath the gate facing Duke of Gloucester Street of The Capitol in Colonial Williamsburg Thursday morning. September 16,1999
CLEMENT BRITT
FLOYDBB6
FLOYD -- Officer William Thompson stretches yellow tape across Crutchfield St. near Bland St. in south Richmond Thursday, Sept. 16, 1999 after a tree fell across power lines, dropping them to the road. The tree also is covering a car.
BOB BROWN
FLOYDBB6
FLOYD -- A fallen tree blocked the 5500 block of Walmsley Blvd. in south Richmond Thursday, Sept. 16, 1999 during Hurricane Floyd's visit to the area.
BOB BROWN
FLOYDBB5
FLOYD -- Sam Chiocca walks through knee-deep water that covered his driveway Thursday, Sept. 16, 1999, at 7812 Hull St. Rd. in Richmond, VA. He stated that every time the area is hit with a hard rain, water covers his front yard, but he and his friends were not worried, because there is a back way off the property ... and they have several jet skis parked out back.
BOB BROWN
FLOYDBB4
FLOYD -- Debbie Jackson was in her attic at 2914 Noble Ave. Thursday, Sept. 16, 1999, checking for leaks and when she looked outside, a large cherry tree in her yard had fallen during the wind and rain brought on by Hurricane Floyd's visit to the Richmond, Va.
BOB BROWN
FLOYDBB3
FLOYD -- Stop sign at Columbia and Weber Streets in south Richmond, VA hit by a falling tree during the blustery winds from Hurricane Floyd Thursday, Sept. 16, 1999.
BOB BROWN
FLOYDBB2
FLOYD -- Jeff Bestpitch slogs through water covering the driveway of a friend's (Sam Chiocca) house at 7812 Hull St. Rd. Thursday, Sept. 16, 1999 during Hurricane Floyd's visit to the Richmond area.
BOB BROWN
FLOYDBB1
FLOYD -- Traffic along Jefferson Davis Highway near Terminal Rd. Thursday, Sept. 16, 1999, ran through hubcap-deep water heading southbound during Hurricane Floyd's visit to Richmond, Va.
BOB BROWN
FLOYDAWE5
Danyelle Crain, age 9 (on right), took her sister Amber's hand, age 6, as they walked through a flooded street after rains from Hurricane Floyd caused flooding in the area Thursday, September 16, 1999. They were at the intersection of Mt. Vernon Avenue and Cleveland Street in Portsmouth.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
FLOYDAWE4
A man videotapes the flooding of Route 337 in Suffolk after rains from Hurricane Floyd caused flooding in the area Thursday, September 16, 1999.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
FLOYDAWE3
Danyelle Crain, age 9 (on left), and her sister Amber, age 6 (on right), enjoyed walking through their flooded street after rains from Hurricane Floyd caused flooding in the area Thursday, September 16, 1999. They were at the intersection of Mt. Vernon Avenue and Cleveland Street in Portsmouth. Amber was laughing because she fell down in the water and got all wet.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
FLOYD6
Police and hazardous-materials officials retrieve a propane tank floating in Franklin, Va.
RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Floyd06
As hurricane Floyd bumps along the east coast, life on the Northern Neck was at a standstill. High water in low areas and wind damage closed some roads. Here, at a shelter set up at Northumberland Elementary School in Heathsville smokers wait outside watching the winds and rain.
STUART T. WAGNER
FLOYD5
City officials return from a cruise through downtown Franklin.
RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
FLOYD3
George Gainey spends part of the morning watching the water slowly rise outside his house on the outskirts of downtown Franklin.
RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
FLOYD2.JPG
Two people from Chesapeake walk on the beach Thursday, September 16, 1999, as Hurricane Floyd passes through Virginia Beach.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
FLOYD1.JPG
B.J. Bernstein, whose dream is to be a meteorologist had friend, Loretta Bohrer (foreground), videotape him on the boardwalk as he reported what Hurricane Floyd was doing Thursday, September 16, 1999, at Virginia Beach.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
FLOYD FLOODING
Floodwaters cover the streets in downtown Franklin, Va., Wednesday, Sept. 22, 1999. Floyd's heavy rains last week caused the Blackwater River to flood the more then 180 shops and restaurants in Franklin's downtown business district. Flooded downtown merchants could lose months of income while the mess from Hurricane Floyd is cleaned up, so the city will help them set up shop temporarily in a cluster of trailers.
DON LONG
FLOYD BP4
In the 1300 block of Grove Ave. in the Fan, a fallen tree damaged vehicles on both sides of the street as Hurricane Floyd made its way through the eastern portion of Virginia and brought high winds and heavy rain to the Richmond area.
BRUCE PARKER
FLOYD BP2
A downed tree blocks eastbound traffic on Forest Hill Ave. near the point where the road passes over Powhite Parkway about 10 a.m. as Hurricane Floyd passed into Virginia.
BRUCE PARKER
FLOYD BP1
Shortly after daylight, Midlothian Turnpike at German School Rd, (photo is looking east on Midlothian) becoming inundated with rainwater from Hurricane Floyd; the car had to be abandoned there.
BRUCE PARKER
FLOOD5
Cynthia Person leaves her house, which she visited for the first time since the flooding. Sherrif detective Michael Darden pilots the aluminum boat thru Kingsdale.
Don Long
FLOOD2
Bobby, Diana and Tonya Cutchins leave their house by boat on Hanging Tree Road in Courtland, Va. The water is 18 inches from entering their home. Bobby owns Bobby's Muffler and Tire, which is high and dry.
Don Long
FLOYD AFTERMATH
Flooding created by Hurricane Floyd covers downtown Franklin, Va., Friday, Sept. 17, 1999. Floyd went through the area Thursday and produced several days of rain.
STEVE HELBER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
FLOYD AFTERMATH
Floodwaters generated by Hurricane Floyd cover downtown Franklin, Va., Friday, Sept. 17, 1999. Floyd passed through the area Thursday, but generated rain for several days prior to its arrival.
STEVE HELBER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
0926b.JPG
A couple embrace as they watch firemen hose down their car and check the belongings they retrieved from their previously flooded property in Franklin. Franklin businessmen and residents were allowed to look at their properties for thirty minutes Sunday, September 26, 1999.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
DAMAGE
Township Court Apartments owner Jerry Ellis (behind) gets help from a friend in assessing the damage. The overrun creek tore straight through the brick foundations of two buildings. Floyd damage Saturday, Sept. 18, 1999
MARY FRANKE
DAMAGED APTS
Flood-damaged foundations of apartments in the Township Court Apartments complex on Newcastle Road in Colonial Heights.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
DEBRIS
When Hurricane Floyd flooded a nearby creek, the Township Court Apartments in Colonial Heights suffered major damage. Pictured here is the leftovers of a temporary stream of debris carrying bricks, shrubs and mud. Saturday Sept. 18, 1999.
MARY FRANKE
DRYOUT FRANKLIN 2
Calvin Sing salvaged an American flag from a business that sells gas heating products on North Main St. in Franklin, as cleanup from severe flooding continues in the wake of Hurricane Floyd.
BRUCE PARKER
DRYOUT FRANKLIN 3
Businesses along Main St. and elsewhere in downtown Franklin have debris and ruined furniture, fixtures, and merchandise removed from the buildings that suffered severe flooding in the wake of Hurricane Floyd.
BRUCE PARKER
DRYOUT FRANKLIN
Stuffed animals from a nearby toy store were placed on the curb in the sun to dry near the corner of Middle St. and Second Ave. in Franklin as the town continues the long, slow process of recovering from severe flooding from Hurricane Floyd.
BRUCE PARKER
FLOOD 3
Results of the flooding in the Franklin Public Safety Building Saturday, September 25, 1999.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
FLOOD1
Courtland, Va. — Tom Barksdale in a boat at the side porch of neighbor Bill Flowers as they check the water level. Its fallen 12 inches since Hurricane Floyd.
Don Long
flood1
Courtland, Va. — The Porter family on Thomas Circle get help from neighbors to move what they can from the rising water which is 2 feet deep in their house.
Don Long
flood5
Southampton Academy, parents, students and community residents help sand bag the school to save it from the rising Nottoway River.
Don Long
FLOOD6
a community of Kingsdale in the Sorthside. The Southampton sheriffs deputies drag a boat over the highway (Route 189) to go into the Kingsdale area.
Don Long
flood7
The paper mill in Franklin, Va., partly under water.
Don Long
FLOOD8
Cynthia Person is comforted by sheriff's deputy Joe Unser and county administrator Mike Johnson. Cynthia is afraid of boats but her desire to see her home in Southhampton County was greater.
Don Long
Franklin01
The town of Franklin, VA is still under 8 feet of water as a result of Hurricane Floyd. Here, Main Street in Franklin is covered in water. The surface of the water is covered with heating fuel and other contaminants creating an overpowering smell. September 20, 1999
STUART T. WAGNER
Franklin01
The town of Franklin, VA is still under 8 feet of water as a result of hurricane Floyd. Here, town sign is almost submerged at the east end of town. The Blackwater river is dropping at about 1.5 inches per hour but rain is in the forecast. September 20, 1999
STUART T. WAGNER
Franklin01
The town of Franklin, VA is still under 8 feet of water as a result of Hurricane Floyd. Here, towns people were gathered in force at the Franklin High School to hear a report on the water's recession. September 20, 1999
STUART T. WAGNER
Franklin01
The town of Franklin, VA is still under 8 feet of water as a result of Hurricane Floyd. Here, Va. Game and Inland Fisheries personnel Timmy Worrell, front, and Kristine Doughtery patrol the flooded streets of Franklin. September 20, 1999
STUART T. WAGNER
FRANKLIN2
Gerry, left, and Ed Patnesky, owners of 'Alphabet Soup', an embroidering and gift shop in downtown Franklin, Va., sort Monday, Sept. 27, 1999, through what Hurricane Floyd left behind after five feet of floodwaters entered their store. The child's bench, left, was one of the items they were able to salvage from their business of seven years.
BOB BROWN
FRANKLIN4
Frank Irvin and other workers with Disaster Services of Atlanta spray away mud and gravel in downtown Franklin, Virginia. The debris is from heavy flooding which was caused by Hurricane Floyd.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
FRANKLIN4
Mickey and Minnie Mouse had little to smile about while drying out in Franklin, VA, Monday, Sept. 27, 1999, after being under five feet of water during Hurricane Floyd's visit to the area. Shop owners, top right, survey the wet, smelly mass.
BOB BROWN
FRANKLN5.JPG
A train crosses Main Street in Franklin Wednesday, October 6, 1999. cleanup and repair continue after Hurricane Floyd flooding.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
HURRI95
Vehicles clog I-95 north-bound lanes as few cars head south. Hurricane Floyd has driven almost everyone away from the eastern shore as the storm prepares to hit land.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
HURRIC
Cars clog I-295 near route 301 on Wed. Sept. 15, 1999 as nearly everyone tries to escape the expected wrath of Hurricane Floyd along the U.S. east coast.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
HURRICANE FLOYD
Would be meteorologist B.J. Bernstein, center, is videotaped making a weather report by his friend Loretta Bohrer, left, as two unidentified bypassers hold onto their hats on the boardwalk at Virginia Beach, Va., as winds and waves from Hurricane Floyd sweep ashore Thursday, Sept. 16, 1999.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
KENNEBEC
'Floyd' or 'Floydette' -- the crew isn't sure which it is yet -- sits atop the ship's compass looking to the captain for some acknowledgement. The tiny kitten was found by the crew shivering and soaked behind a dumpster in Portsmouth as they prepared to evacuate their ship from the area ahead of Hurricane Floyd. The cook will take the cat home.
JIM CAIELLA
KIRBY
Valerie Kirby hasn't been allowed into her apartment to get her things since Hurricane Floyd's rain raised the water level of the creek in her back yard. here she's describing what it was like to look into her abandoned apartment and see her television floating in the living room. Township Court Apartments, Saturday, Sept. 18, 1999.
MARY FRANKE
NC2
A home in Princeville, NC displays two marks that note the dwelling had been checked for bodies, an X for no bodies, an O if a body was found, in this case, a dog. Photo taken Monday, Oct. 4, 1999. The water line is clearly visible on the walls.
BOB BROWN
NC4
This home in Princeville, NC, was washed off its foundation and plopped on a pickup truck during Hurricane Floyd. Photo taken Monday, Oct. 4, 1999.
BOB BROWN
NC5
Mrs. Pearl Bridgers, 79, tells Tuesday, Oct. 5, 1999, how the floodwater from Hurricane Floyd came into her yard, then into her home, background, destroying everything, in Princeville, NC. She had lived in the home since the 1950's.
BOB BROWN
NC9
Muddy socks still hang on the line of a home in Princeville, NC, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 1999, while the dwelling sits cockeyed on its foundation after flooding from Hurricane Floyd.
BOB BROWN
NC10
Writing on a mud-caked car window asks 'Lord Why Us' as the home at 409 Church St. in Princeville, NC sits blocking the street Tuesday, Oct. 5, 1999, after being washed off its foundation by Hurricane Floyd.
BOB BROWN
NC14
Cinderblocks litter the foreground of what once was the foundation of the trailer, background, in the Riverside Park trailer court in Princeville, NC Tuesday, Oct. 5, 1999. The park, surrounded by the Tar River dike which burst during Hurricane Floyd, was covered with floodwaters for 10 days.
BOB BROWN
NC20
A home moved by floodwaters from Hurricane Floyd in Princeville, NC sits on a car Tuesday, Oct. 5, 1999.
BOB BROWN
NC23
A 'wishing well' yard ornament sits atop a home in Princeville, NC, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 1999, where floodwaters from Hurricane Floyd left it. The entire town was under water for 10 days.
BOB BROWN
NC24
Mrs. Pearl Bridgers, 79, emotionally tells Tuesday, Oct. 5, 1999, of how the water rose around and into her Princeville, NC home during Hurricane Floyd. In the background, family members prepare to load her water-logged possessions onto a trash truck to be hauled away. She has lived in the house since the 1950's. The sign ironically is part of a yard sale business she was in the process of expanding.
BOB BROWN
PEN2
The Brookside Townhouses that were flooded by Hurricane Floyd.
LAWRENCE LATANE
TREE1.JPG
A member of the Richmond Urban Forestry Department works on a fallen tree on Old Locke Lane Thursday, September 22, 1999.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
VARINA1
The kitchen ceiling shows the damage done to the interior of Robert and Jane Howells' home on Osborne Tpke. Their house and two cars suffered extensive damage when a tree fell on their home during yesterday's hurricane.
LINDY KEAST RODMAN
VARINA2
The kitchen ceiling shows the damage done to the interior of Robert and Jane Howells survey the damage done to their home and cars when a tree fell during yesterday's hurricane. home on Osborne Tpke.
LINDY KEAST RODMAN
VARINA3
Robert and Jane Howells' home on Osborne Tpke. and two cars suffered extensive damage when a tree fell on their home during yesterday's hurricane.
LINDY KEAST RODMAN
WMFLOYD1
Erik Jenkins describes how water from Hurricane Floyd flooded his apartment in the River Trace Apartments in Newport News. Most of the complex's first floor apartments were flooded with 10 to 12 inches of water early Thursday morning September 16, 1999
CLEMENT BRITT
CHTREE1
Community members and businesses joined efforts to remove a tree which fell during Hurricane Floyd from the roof of Brandy Inscoe's home at 5749 Cogbill Rd.
LINDY KEAST RODMAN
CHTREE3
Lynda Price (front), emergency services coordinator for Chesterfield County, organized community members and businesses who joined efforts to remove a tree which fell during Hurricane Floyd onto the roof of Brandy Inscoe's home at 5749 Cogbill Rd. Inscoe (in black) and Price inspect the rings of one of the large limbs removed today.
LINDY KEAST RODMAN
CHTREE4
Brandy Inscoe had just finished describing how the tree which fell on her house last September during Hurricane Floyd crushed the bedroom of her father who had died two months earlier. The rear wall of his bedroom fell yesterday while volunteers were removing limbs, exposing the amount of damage to his bedroom. Brandy said had he been alive when the tree fell he probably would have been in bed smoking a cigarette.Community members and businesses joined efforts to remove a tree which fell during Hurricane Floyd from the roof of Brandy Inscoe's home at 5749 Cogbill Rd.
LINDY KEAST RODMAN
CHTREE5
Community members and businesses joined efforts to remove a tree which fell during Hurricane Floyd from the roof of Brandy Inscoe's home at 5749 Cogbill Rd. Kim Rhea (left), safety engineer for Philip Morris, helps tree removal specialist Henry Ackerman, owner of Universal Tree Care in Hopewell, with his safety harness. Rhea helped coordinate, through Philip Morris vendors, acquiring the heavy equipment needed for the tree's removal. Ackerman showed up today to volunteer his help after reading about Inscoe's situation in The Hopewell News yesterday. ironically, he had been one of the tree services who quoted Inscoe an estimate after Hurricane Floyd but assumed she had the work done elsewhere.
LINDY KEAST RODMAN
CHTREE6
Lt. Joe Newsome, of Chesterfield Fire Station 3 (left), and Gordon Arch, Jr., on-site organizer of the volunteers' efforts(right), try to determine if it will be safe for Brandy Inscoe (center) to enter the house to remove personal mementos once the trunk is lifted from the roof. Community members and businesses joined efforts to remove a tree which fell during Hurricane Floyd from the roof of Brandy Inscoe's home at 5749 Cogbill Rd.
LINDY KEAST RODMAN
CHTREE7
Gordon Arch, Jr. (left) operates the lift as Henry Ackerman cuts limbs attached to a crane. Community members and businesses joined efforts to remove a tree which fell during Hurricane Floyd from the roof of Brandy Inscoe's home at 5749 Cogbill Rd.
LINDY KEAST RODMAN
PIG1
A friendly pig that survived Hurricane Floyd's flooding in Princeville, NC, sniffs the bumper of photographer's car as a tasty granola bar snack is offered Tuesday, Oct. 5, 1999. The porker later retreated to the peanut plant, background, for a more fitting dinner.
BOB BROWN
NC15
A lone pig, one of the survivors of Hurricane Floyd's visit to Princeville, NC, crosses one of the roads leading into the downtown area Monday, Oct. 4, 1999. Some of the rescue workers have nicknamed the porker, 'Babe', though a better name might be 'Floyd'.
BOB BROWN
