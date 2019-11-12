You are the owner of this article.
...AN AREA OF SNOW WILL AFFECT EASTERN CHESTERFIELD...NORTHERN
CHARLES CITY...NEW KENT...SOUTHEASTERN HENRICO AND SOUTHEASTERN
HANOVER COUNTIES...THE CITY OF RICHMOND...THE CITY OF COLONIAL
HEIGHTS AND THE CITY OF HOPEWELL...

AT 1249 PM EST, AN AREA OF MODERATE SNOW WAS LOCATED OVER
CHESTERFIELD COURT HOUSE, OR NEAR CHESTER TO SANDSTON AND NEW KENT.
THE SNOW BAND WILL CONTINUE MOVING EAST THROUGH 2 PM. SOME LOCATIONS
COULD EXPERIENCE UP TO ONE INCH OF SNOW ACCUMULATION ON GRASSY
SURFACES. AIR TEMPERATURES REMAIN ABOVE FREEZING THEREFORE ROAD
SURFACES WILL REMAIN WET.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...
RICHMOND, HOPEWELL, NEW KENT, COLONIAL HEIGHTS, CHARLES CITY,
TALLEYSVILLE, ROXBURY, CHESTER, HIGHLAND SPRINGS, FORT LEE, BENSLEY,
ADKINS STORE, BELLWOOD, TUNSTALL, RUTHVILLE, PROVIDENCE FORGE,
BOTTOMS BRIDGE, CHESTERFIELD COURT HOUSE, BARHAMSVILLE AND JORDANS
POINT.

VISIBILITIES COULD DROP TO LESS THAN A HALF MILE AT TIMES IN THIS
AREA OF MODERATE SNOW.
2 PM UPDATE: Snow tapering off this afternoon for Richmond, but bitter cold air coming tonight

2 p.m. update:

Roads remain wet in metro Richmond despite a burst of snow that is sticking to grass, trees and tops of cars.

At 1:50 p.m., radar showed that snow has ended west of a Fredericksburg-Farmville-South Boston line.

Metro Richmond will see the snow clear out by around 3 to 3:30 p.m., then dry but cold weather for the afternoon commute.

Air temperatures range from 32 to 36 around the metro area, but highway pavement temperatures were 38 to 40 degrees according to VDOT's 511 site.

According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Richmond International Airport reported 1/2 inch of snow accumulation by 1 p.m. That marks the site's earliest measurable snow since Nov. 8, 1991, and the largest mid-November total since Veterans Day 1987.

Wednesday will be dry and sunny but near-record cold. Plan for a morning low in the mid 20s and a high only in the upper 30s. That will be our coldest weather since early March.

12:30 p.m. update:

The mix of rain and snow has turned entirely to snow in metro Richmond, and flakes will keep falling through the early afternoon.

Temperatures are now in the mid-to-upper 30s. Roads are wet, but a light coating is appearing on tops of cars and other elevated surfaces. The snow should taper off from west to east across central Virginia between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

11:30 a.m. update: 

Snowflakes began to mix with the rain in downtown Richmond at 11:30 a.m. Snow sightings were also reported to the north between Fredericksburg and Washington, and to the west across the Piedmont.

Temperatures ranged from lower 40s to upper 30s across the metro area.

The rain-snow mix will continue for the next few hours before the weather dries out in the late afternoon, but little-to-no accumulations are expected.

10 a.m. update:

Rain is turning to snow across parts of Virginia as unseasonably wintry air sweeps in behind a cold front.

So far this morning, weather watchers around Bristol, Roanoke and Lynchburg have reported rain turning to snow. Much of it is melting on contact, but higher elevations are seeing a light coating on grass and elevated surfaces.

At 9:45 a.m., VDOT's 511 traffic page showed normal road conditions everywhere east of Wytheville, but minor-to-moderate travel impact from snow in the Bristol region and far southwestern Virginia.

The Bristol Herald Courier reported that flights are still running on time at the Tri-Cities Airport.

 

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

