UPDATE: Mother's Day brought Richmond's coldest May morning in decades

Sunday was the fifth time that Richmond dropped to the freezing mark during the month of May in 123 years of local weather records.
According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, the preliminary low of 32 degrees at Richmond International Airport easily beat the previous May 10 record of 35 set in 1923 and 1966.
It will go down as the second-latest date for Richmond's final spring freeze, behind May 11, 1966.
The most recent freeze during May was on May 4, 1986.
Sunday was also one degree away from the monthly record low, which was 31 on May 9, 1956.
But before Sunday, Richmond's most recent freeze was on March 8. If that stood as the last spring freeze, it would have been the record-earliest occurrence. April officially had three mornings in the mid 30s, with freezes in many outlying spots.
Sunday morning's lows
Most regions of the state saw temperatures at or below freezing, but some scattered pockets of mid-to-upper 30s could be found in the mountains and Piedmont. Hampton Roads and other areas immediately along the coast woke up to lower-to-mid 40s, at warmest.
Sunday's extremes
Coldest in Virginia: 20 in Tazewell County.
Coldest in central Virginia: 27 at several sites.
Several cities across the region set or tied record lows for the date, including Richmond, Norfolk, Danville, Roanoke and Lynchburg.
Look for a more detailed update on the chilly records this week.
Saturday morning's lows
Based on observations collected by the NWS, freezing lows were widespread across most parts of the state west of Interstate 95 on Saturday morning, and even into Richmond's western suburbs.
But areas around the heart of metro Richmond, Roanoke, Charlottesville and Northern Virginia trended in the mid-to-upper 30s. On the warmest end of the scale, Hampton Roads woke up to lower-to-mid 40s.
Richmond International Airport got down to 34 degrees. It was not a daily record, but it was the coldest reading at that site so late in the season since May 9, 1976, when the low was also 34.
Saturday's extremes
Coldest in Virginia: 24 degrees near Hot Springs.
Coldest in central Virginia: 27 at Louisa.
May 9 records (preliminary)
Lynchburg: 32 degrees tied the daily record from 1947.
Wallops Island: 38 beat the record of 40 from 1977.
Snowfall
Blacksburg reported a trace of snowfall.
In far western Highland County, the National Weather Service received a public report of 1 inch of snowfall on Saturday morning.
FORECAST: This week
Richmond is likely to avoid any further issues with freezing temperatures, but a frost risk could return to the western and northern tiers of the state in the coming days after relatively mild readings tonight. The next chill won't be as intense as the cold air that blew through this weekend.
In Richmond, Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning will feature lows around 40 degrees. Both mornings could see readings as low as the lower-to-mid 30s in the mountains and upper 30s in the western Piedmont.
Over the next several days, a steadily warmer weather pattern will take hold. By next weekend, plan for above-normal highs in the mid 80s.
For a closer look at the cause of this major cooldown and more history of frigid weather in May, check out Tuesday's column.
