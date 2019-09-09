Update 2:45 p.m. Monday: The National Weather Service in Morehead City, N.C., confirmed Monday that a EF2 tornado hit Emerald Isle while Hurricane Dorian lashed the Carolinas on Thursday.
In as statement issued Monday morning, the weather service said between 9:02 a.m. and 9:31 a.m. a waterspout near Bogue Inlet pier came ashore as a tornado that had a maximum wind speed of 115 miles per hour.
The twister's path was 200 yards wide and 13 miles long.
"The waterspout was quite large when it was offshore and was viewed by the Bogue Inlet pier web cam courtesy of surfline. The most intense damage was found here," said the NWS summary of the incident. "In the middle of the path, where the winds were strongest, numerous RV type homes suffered complete destruction."
There were at least three dozen preliminary reports of tornadoes across eastern South Carolina and eastern North Carolina during the passage of Dorian.
Read the full report
HERE. Thursday: A North Carolina beach town is reporting damage from a tornado that was spun off as Hurricane Dorian approaches.
Emerald Isle, North Carolina, said in a news release on its website that the waterspout touched down around 9 a.m. Thursday. More than a dozen campers were knocked on their side, their metal skin mangled and twisted. Some were flipped upside-down, with their tires now aimed toward the sky. A blue beach chair was left dangling, suspended in the wires that held up a power line. Other power lines were downed across a parking lot, where trash was strewn everywhere.
Other tornados spun off by Dorian's outer bands struck other areas along the coast.
By late morning, heavy rain was falling sideways, trees were bending and traffic lights were swaying as Emerald Isle hunkered down again. The city was ground zero in 1996's Hurricane Fran, which was the last major hurricane to make landfall in North Carolina. Emerald Isle also weathered Hurricane Florence in 2018 and a half-dozen other hurricanes in between.
Dorian's maximum sustained winds have dropped slightly to 110 mph (175 kmh), making it once again a Category 2 hurricane.
That's still strong enough to cause damage along the coast of the Carolinas, where the storm is now close enough for hurricane-force winds to hit land.
Forecasters say Dorian's center at 11 a.m. EDT was about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, still moving north off the coast at about 8 mph (13 kmh). Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 kilometers) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles (315 kilometers).
The National Hurricane Center says large and destructive waves up to 8 feet high could be seen in Myrtle Beach if peak surge happens during high tide.
60 photos of Dorian damage and recovery along the N.C. coast
69816970_2446256888792707_9170978327811325952_n.jpg
NC12 on Ocracoke
NCDOT
69987491_2449283165156746_7326475223492984832_o.jpg
NC-12 in Hyde County
NCDOT
70462448_2449282985156764_3041284424109916160_o.jpg
NC-12 in Hyde County
NCDOT
69836285_2449283238490072_9044725663906398208_o.jpg
NC-12 in Hyde County
NCDOT
69934045_2449283095156753_4760647218103320576_o.jpg
NC-12 in Hyde County
NCDOT
69541348_2445824842169245_7381746904222138368_n.jpg
NCDOT
69737342_2445824815502581_6012671644206628864_o.jpg
NCDOT
70877998_2447778601973869_7662011640753160192_o.jpg
NCDOT employees and contractor crews are working to clear sand and water that is covering N.C. 12. The photos were taken Saturday on Hatteras Island just south of Oregon Inlet.
NCDOT
70835000_2447778511973878_1444553971598360576_o.jpg
NCDOT employees and contractor crews are working to clear sand and water that is covering N.C. 12. The photos were taken Saturday on Hatteras Island just south of Oregon Inlet.
NCDOT
69870352_2442192842532445_4879881394345476096_o.jpg
NCDOT
69911589_2447778831973846_1884298531821322240_o.jpg
North Carolina Ferry System terminal on the south end of Ocracoke Island.
NCDOT
70451553_2447778751973854_6832710222478311424_o.jpg
North Carolina Ferry System
terminal on the south end of Ocracoke Island.
NCDOT
Saturday Dorian
Waves continue to pound the Avalon pier after a large portion of the pier was washed away by Hurricane Dorian which moved through the area Friday in Kill Devil Hills, NC., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Saturday Dorian
Waves continue to pound the Avalon pier after a large portion of the pier was washed away by Hurricane Dorian which moved through the area Friday in Kill Devil Hills, NC., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Tropical Weather
North Carolina Division of highways crews work to clear the beach road to Hatteras Island, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Dorian crossed the Outer Banks yesterday. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Tropical Weather
Utility poles were shipped after Hurricane Dorian moved through the area yesterday along a causeway in Nags Head, NC., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Tropical Weather
A utility worker walks through downed power lines along a causeway in Nags Head, NC., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Hurricane Dorian moved through the area yesterday downing power lines and causing beach erosion. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Tropical Weather
A utility worker walks through downed power lines along a causeway in Nags Head, NC., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Hurricane Dorian moved through the area yesterday downing power lines and causing beach erosion. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Tropical Weather
A fuel truck boards the Swan Quarter Ferry in Swan Quarter, N.C. with other emergency response vehicles, generators and supplies headed to Ocracoke on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Officials in North Carolina say search-and-rescue teams are going door to door to check on people who may be injured or in need of assistance after Hurricane Dorian swamped Ocracoke Island with floodwaters. (Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP)
Julia Wall
Tropical Weather
An N.C. National Guard truck is loaded onto the Swan Quarter Ferry in Swan Quarter, N.C on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Several ferries from around the area will be running supplies to Ocracoke, NC, which was devastated by Hurricane Dorian. (Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP)
Julia Wall
Tropical Weather
The Swan Quarter Ferry sets out towards a devastated Ocracoke, N.C. from Swan Quarter, NC with supplies, generators and other emergency response vehicles and personnel on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Officials in North Carolina say search-and-rescue teams are going door to door to check on people who may be injured or in need of assistance after Hurricane Dorian swamped Ocracoke Island with floodwaters. (Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP)
Julia Wall
Thursday Dorian
Mobile homes are upended and debris is strewn about at the Holiday Trav-l Park, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Emerald Isle, N.C, after a possible tornado generated by Hurricane Dorian struck the area. (Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP)
Julia Wall
Tropical Weather North Carolina
Residents of the Boardwalk RV Park discuss the path of a possible waterspout or tornado, generated by Hurricane Dorian, struck the area, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Emerald Isle, N.C. (Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP)
Julia Wall
Tropical Weather
The Ocracoke Village Fire Department is used as a command center Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 on Ocracoke Island, N.C., in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. (Connie Leinbach/Ocracoke Observer via AP)
Connie Leinbach
Tropical Weather
Two islanders ride their bikes through still-wet streets on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 on Ocracoke Island, N.C., in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. (Connie Leinbach/Ocracoke Observer via AP)
Connie Leinbach
Tropical Weather
Hyde County officials, Sheriff Guire Cahoon and 3 deputies, and Hyde County Manager Kris Noble arrive at the fire company after having been helicoptered over, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 on Ocracoke Island, N.C., in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. (Connie Leinbach/Ocracoke Observer via AP)
Connie Leinbach
Tropical Weather
Ocracoke Volunteer Fire Department chief Albert Oâ€™Neal, in blue shirt, boats down Sunset Drive on his way to seek out islanders stranded in their flooded homes in the aftermath of Hurricane. Dorian Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 on Ocracoke Island, N.C. (Connie Leinbach/Ocracoke Observer via AP)
Connie Leinbach
Tropical Weather
Friends and neighbors sift through what is left of a damaged trailer at the Boardwalk RV Park in Emerald Isle, N.C., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. A tornado from an outer band of Hurricane Dorian damaged about a dozen RVs nearly a day before Dorians eye passed just offshore of the island. (AP Photo /Jeffrey Collins)
Jeffrey Collins
Tropical Weather
Friends and neighbors sift through what is left of A damaged trailer at the Boardwalk RV Park in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. A tornado from an outer band of Hurricane Dorian damaged about a dozen RVs nearly a day before Dorians eye passed just offshore of the island. (AP Photo /Jeffrey Collins)
Jeffrey Collins
Tropical Weather
Residents walk and drive through the receding flood waters in Buxton, N.C., after Hurricane Dorian leaves Hatteras Island on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Steve Earley
Tropical Weather
A damaged trailer is seen at the Boardwalk RV Park in Emerald Isle, N.C., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. A tornado from an outer band of Hurricane Dorian damaged about a dozen RVs nearly a day before Dorians eye passed just offshore of the island. (AP Photo /Jeffrey Collins)
Jeffrey Collins
HURRICANE DORIAN
The Bogue Shores condominiums is seen after losing its roof during high winds from Hurricane Dorian in Atlantic Beach, N.C., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Only a few residents stayed behind after an evacuation order and no one was injured. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)
Tom Copeland
Tropical Weather
Gov. Roy Cooper looks out the window of his plane as it approaches Wilmington, N.C., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Cooper was visiting the city to speak with emergency officials and visit evacuees of Hurricane Dorian. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)
Allen G. Breed
Tropical Weather
A utility worker checks lines in Wilmington, N.C., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 following the effects of Hurricane Dorian which caused number of power outages. A weakened Dorian has flooded homes on North Carolina's Outer Banks with a ferocity that seemed to take storm-hardened residents by surprise. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Tropical Weather
A sign damaged by high winds from Hurricane Dorian is seen in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. The storm cause mostly minor wind damage and little flooding on the barrier island. (AP Photo / Jeffrey Collins)
Jeffrey Collins
Tropical Weather
Waves wash over a horseshoe crab and old tire washed onshore by Hurricane Dorian in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. The beach town suffered little flooding and wind damage in the storm. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)
Jeffrey Collins
Tropical Weather
Floodwaters and down trees block some of the roads in Buxton, N.C., after Hurricane Dorian passed by on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Steve Earley
Tropical Weather
Soundside flood water fills parts of Hwy 12 in Buxton, N.C., after Hurricane Dorian passed by Hatteras Island on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Steve Earley
Tropical Weather
The Bogue Shores condominiums is seen after losing its roof during high winds from Hurricane Dorian in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Only a few residents stayed behind after an evacuation order and no one was injured. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)
Jeffrey Collins
Tropical Weather
The Bogue Shores condominiums is seen after losing its roof during high winds from Hurricane Dorian in Atlantic Beach, N.C., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Only a few residents stayed behind after an evacuation order and no one was injured. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)
Jeffrey Collins
Tropical Weather
Residents of the Bogue Shores condominiums work to hook up a generator after the complex lost its roof during high winds from Hurricane Dorian in Atlantic Beach, N.C., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Only a few residents stayed behind after an evacuation order and no one was injured. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)
Jeffrey Collins
Tropical Weather
The Bogue Shores condominiums is seen after losing its roof during high winds from Hurricane Dorian in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Only a few residents stayed behind after an evacuation order and no one was injured. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)
Jeffrey Collins
Tropical Weather
Storm surge from Hurricane Dorian blocks Cedar Island off from the mainland on NC 12 in Atlantic Beach, N.C., after Hurricane Dorian past the coast on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)
Tom Copeland
Tropical Weather
Storm surge from Hurricane Dorian blocks Cedar Island off from the mainland on NC 12 in Atlantic Beach, N.C., after Hurricane Dorian past the coast on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)
Tom Copeland
APTOPIX Tropical Weather North Carolina
Storm surge from Hurricane Dorian blocks Cedar Island off from the mainland on NC 12 in Atlantic Beach, N.C., after Hurricane Dorian past the coast on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)
Tom Copeland
Tropical Weather
Firefighters with the Kure Beach Fire Department clean up around the Kure Beach Pier following the effects of Hurricane Dorian in Kure Beach, N.C., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Dorian howled over North Carolina's Outer Banks on Friday â€” a much weaker version of the brute that wreaked havoc in the Bahamas â€” flooding homes in the low-lying ribbon of islands and throwing a scare into year-round residents who chose to tough it out. Hundreds were feared trapped on one flooded island, the governor said. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Tropical Weather
A firefighter with the Kure Beach Fire Department cleans up the Kure Beach Pier following the effects of Hurricane Dorian in Kure Beach, N.C., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Tropical Weather
Members of the Kure Beach Fire Department clean up around a business near the oceanfront following the effects of Hurricane Dorian in Kure Beach, N.C., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Dorian howled over North Carolina's Outer Banks on Friday â€” a much weaker version of the brute that wreaked havoc in the Bahamas â€” flooding homes in the low-lying ribbon of islands and throwing a scare into year-round residents who chose to tough it out. Hundreds were feared trapped on one flooded island, the governor said. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Tropical Weather
A portion of the Kure Beach Pier is seen damaged by winds following the effects of Hurricane Dorian in Kure Beach, N.C., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Dorian howled over North Carolina's Outer Banks on Friday â€” a much weaker version of the brute that wreaked havoc in the Bahamas â€” flooding homes in the low-lying ribbon of islands and throwing a scare into year-round residents who chose to tough it out. Hundreds were feared trapped on one flooded island, the governor said. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
APTOPIX Tropical Weather North Carolina
Beaufort Police Officer Curtis Resor, left, and Sgt. Micheal Stepehens check a sailboat for occupants in Beaufort, N.C. after Hurricane Dorian passed the North Carolina coast on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Dorian howled over North Carolina's Outer Banks on Friday â€” a much weaker but still dangerous version of the storm that wreaked havoc in the Bahamas â€” flooding homes in the low-lying ribbon of islands and throwing a scare into year-round residents who tried to tough it out. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)
Tom Copeland
Tropical Weather
Beaufort Police Officer Curtis Resor, left, and Sgt. Micheal Stepehens check a sailboat for occupants in Beaufort, N.C. after Hurricane Dorian passed the North Carolina coast on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Dorian howled over North Carolina's Outer Banks on Friday â€” a much weaker but still dangerous version of the storm that wreaked havoc in the Bahamas â€” flooding homes in the low-lying ribbon of islands and throwing a scare into year-round residents who tried to tough it out. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)
Tom Copeland
Tropical Weather
Boats are thrown on shore in Beaufort, N.C. after Hurricane Dorian passed the North Carolina coast on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Dorian howled over North Carolina's Outer Banks on Friday â€” a much weaker but still dangerous version of the storm that wreaked havoc in the Bahamas â€” flooding homes in the low-lying ribbon of islands and throwing a scare into year-round residents who tried to tough it out. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)
Tom Copeland
Tropical Weather
John Thatch rides home with a bluefish he picked up off the bottom of Pamlico Sound near Buxton, N.C., as the eye of Hurricane Dorian passes over Hatteras Island on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Winds from the leading edge of Dorian had pushed the sound water to the west leaving the bottom along Hatteras Island exposed. Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Kaitlin McKeown
Tropical Weather
John Thatch shows a bluefish he picked up off the bottom of Pamlico Sound near Buxton, N.C., as the eye of Hurricane Dorian passes over Hatteras Island on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Winds from the leading edge of Dorian had pushed the sound water to the west leaving the bottom along Hatteras Island exposed. Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Kaitlin McKeown
Tropical Weather
Some sand blown from the dunes can be seen on Hwy 12 at the north end of Buxton, N.C., as the eye of Hurricane Dorian passes over Hatteras Island on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Kaitlin McKeown
Tropical Weather
Blue sky is visible from Buxton, N.C., as Hurricane Dorian passes over Hatteras Island early Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. A weakened Hurricane Dorian flooded homes on North Carolina's Outer Banks on Friday with a ferocity that seemed to take storm-hardened residents by surprise. (Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Steve Earley
Tropical Weather
A fallen tree blocks part of the road in Buxton, N.C., as Hurricane Dorian passes nearby on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. A weakened Hurricane Dorian flooded homes on North Carolina's Outer Banks on Friday with a ferocity that seemed to take storm-hardened residents by surprise. (Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Steve Earley
Tropical Weather
High winds whip through Buxton, N.C., just after dawn as Hurricane Dorian passes nearby on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. A weakened Hurricane Dorian flooded homes on North Carolina's Outer Banks on Friday with a ferocity that seemed to take storm-hardened residents by surprise. (Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Steve Earley
Tropical Weather North Carolina
Ray Hernandez and Declan Sinclair secure storefront canopies, in historic downtown New Bern, N.C., September 5, 2019, in preparation for storm weather with the reported arrival of Hurricane Dorian along the North Carolina coast. (Gray Whitley/Sun Journal via AP)
Gray Whitley
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Tropical Weather North Carolina
Wood debris is left scattered across the Nags Head beach in the Outer Banks, N.C., as the sunsets, Friday, Sept 6, 2019. Hurricane Dorian continues to churn off the North Carolina coast, but it's heading further into the Atlantic Ocean, prompting forecasters to lift hurricane and tropical storm warnings south of the Virginia-North Carolina border. (L. Todd Spencer/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
L. Todd Spencer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.