1:55 p.m. update
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for most of central Virginia, including metro Richmond, along with northern and eastern portions of the state.
Over the past hour, isolated severe storms have developed across Southside Virginia and Northern Virginia. New thunderstorms are also developing to the west of Richmond, and those could turn strong or severe over the next two hours. The activity is moving to the east and northeast.
***
In a change from the sporadic, sluggish downpours we’ve seen lately, today's thunderstorms could bring more of a severe wind threat to central and eastern Virginia.
Storms could happen anytime between the early afternoon and late evening hours, but the peak chance may coincide with the afternoon rush hour or arrive shortly before it.
We could also see more than one round of storms: one in the mid-to-late afternoon, and another wave coming through later in the evening.
That activity will push from west to east across the state, then subside by the time a cold front sweeps through later in the night.
Today's storms should have a more organized look due to faster winds blowing aloft over our region. That means rain should be more widespread in central Virginia, and some locales will see it arrive with damaging 60 mph gusts. Severe hail can't be ruled out either.
Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding issues – there's a potential for an hourly rain rate of 1 to 2 inches – but today's storms could keep amounts in check by moving faster than the ones that brought us downpours earlier in the week.
Look for updates to this story later today as storms develop.
***
Monday's rain
Recent storms focused very heavy rain on western Henrico County and parts of Richmond, but left outlying spots with much lighter amounts.
On Monday, backyard observers reported 1.5 inches from Glen Allen to Tuckahoe, 2.7 inches near Forest Hill, 3.2 inches in Midlothian and 4.7 inches around Westhampton. The storm brought just a quarter of an inch to Richmond International Airport, and less than a tenth of an inch to most of Chesterfield County.
Rain was much more sparse on Tuesday.
***
Extended forecast
Storm chances will hit another lull on Thursday, then the next front could mean more rumbles of thunder for Friday. The weekend is shaping up to be excellent by August standards: sunny and dry with less heat and mugginess.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.