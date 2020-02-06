You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR

* PORTIONS OF CENTRAL VIRGINIA, EAST CENTRAL VIRGINIA, EASTERN
VIRGINIA, NORTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA, SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA, AND
SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL
VIRGINIA, AMELIA, CUMBERLAND, EASTERN CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING
COL. HEIGHTS), EASTERN HANOVER, EASTERN HENRICO, EASTERN
LOUISA, FLUVANNA, GOOCHLAND, POWHATAN, PRINCE EDWARD, WESTERN
CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN HANOVER, WESTERN HENRICO (INCLUDING THE
CITY OF RICHMOND), AND WESTERN LOUISA. IN EAST CENTRAL
VIRGINIA, CHARLES CITY, EASTERN ESSEX, EASTERN KING WILLIAM,
EASTERN KING AND QUEEN, NEW KENT, RICHMOND, WESTERN ESSEX,
WESTERN KING WILLIAM, WESTERN KING AND QUEEN, AND
WESTMORELAND. IN EASTERN VIRGINIA, LANCASTER, MATHEWS,
MIDDLESEX, AND NORTHUMBERLAND. IN NORTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA,
CAROLINE. IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA, BRUNSWICK, DINWIDDIE,
LUNENBURG, MECKLENBURG, NOTTOWAY, AND PRINCE GEORGE. IN
SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA, GLOUCESTER, GREENSVILLE, JAMES CITY,
SURRY, AND SUSSEX.

* THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING

* AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF RAINFALL WITH MODERATE TO HIGH RAINFALL
RATES IS EXPECTED THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING AND WILL LEAD TO
CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FLOODING. RAINFALL TOTALS ARE EXPECTED
TO AVERAGE 2 TO 3 INCHES, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE.

* RAPID RISES ON RIVERS AND CREEKS ARE LIKELY, ALONG WITH
FLOODING IN LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.

YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE
FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE
PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.

&&
top story

UPDATED: Rain will keep soaking metro Richmond overnight; clearing and windy on Friday

  • 2
  • 3 min to read
flw wed.JPG

Green shaded regions will be under a flood watch on Thursday and Thursday night (as of Wednesday afternoon).

 NWS

*Thursday evening update*

Thursday was a thoroughly soaking day for metro Richmond, but the area avoided the major flash flooding and severe storms that struck other parts of the state and led Gov. Ralph Northam to declare a state of emergency.

The declaration allows the state to start positioning people, resources and equipment to help respond to the storm and its aftermath.

“This weather is potentially dangerous, and rivers and streams can reach flood stage hours after the rain has passed,” Northam said in a news release. “I urge all Virginians to monitor forecasts and be prepared to obey local evacuation orders if needed. We are grateful to first responders who are working to rescue people from flooded homes and keep citizens safe.”

A flood watch remains in effect until 7 a.m. Friday for central Virginia.

***

Southwest Va. hit hardest by Thursday's floods

In Tazewell County in Southwest Virginia, 3 inches of rain was all it took to cause the Clinch River to rapidly escape its banks and invade streets and homes in the town of Richlands on Thursday morning.

By Thursday evening, more than 500 residents in and around Richlands had been displaced and needed to be rescued from their homes, according to the governor’s office.

The National Weather Service escalated the flash flood warning for Tazewell to a rare “flash flood emergency,” while local emergency management called for residents to evacuate and stay away from the high water.

The Bristol Herald Courier and the Virginia Department of Transportation reported numerous road closures across the state’s southwestern region due to flooding or mudslides.

Scattered reports of water-covered roads also came from Danville and South Boston after that area saw rainfall rates of 2 inches per hour in the late morning hours.

***

Severe weather stayed south of Richmond

Chilly 40s held tough over Richmond through waves of rain, which busted the prediction for afternoon warmth but spared the area from dealing with any strong thunderstorms.

To the south and southeast, springlike 70s fueled severe weather from the Florida Panhandle to Hampton Roads.

A tornado watch was in effect for far southern Virginia during the afternoon, but resulted in no tornado warnings or sightings in the state.

Approximately 13,000 Dominion Energy customers in southeastern Virginia experienced outages following severe thunderstorm gusts to 60 mph.

***

James River to rise this weekend

By Thursday afternoon, predictions for the weekend flooding of the James River were revised slightly downward by the National Weather Service.

At Richmond’s Westham gauge, a crest of 14.5 feet is expected on Saturday afternoon — 2.5 feet above minor flood stage but shy of the moderate flood threshold.

rmdv2_hg.png

Projected stage of Richmond's Westham gauge (purple) as of Thursday afternoon. The James River is expected to rise above minor flood stage by Saturday as upstream rainfall continues to run off.

Downstream, the City Locks gauge is predicted to crest at 8.9 feet on Saturday evening, slightly above its 8-foot minor flood stage.

ricv2_hg.png

Projected stage of Richmond's City Locks gauge (purple) as of Thursday afternoon. The James River is expected to rise above minor flood stage by Saturday as upstream rainfall continues to run off.

This will be lower than the flood of Feb. 25, 2019, when the Westham gauge peaked at 16.22 feet and City Locks hit 13 feet.

Elsewhere in the region, minor flooding is also expected along the following rivers:

• the Rivanna at Palmyra.

• the Appomattox at Farmville.

• the Roanoke at Randolph.

• the Dan at South Boston.

• the Meherrin near Lawrenceville.

• the Nottoway near Sebrell.

***

Forecast: clearing but windy Friday

Rain showers will taper on Friday morning as low pressure quickly exits the region. Gusts could reach 45 mph in central and eastern Virginia on Friday, which might be strong enough to loosen some weaker trees from the saturated ground.

hrrr_ref_frzn_neus_fh6-17.gif

Computer simulation of rain (green), snow (blue) and wintry mix (purple) across the Northeast on Friday. Rain will taper in metro Richmond during the morning, but the departing low pressure will usher in gusty winds as skies clear.

Saturday will be calmer and drier, butseasonably cold. Light rain could briefly return to the area Saturday night, with more showers and mild temperatures in the forecast across much of next week.

***

A heavy rain by February standards

By 8 p.m. Thursday, storm totals in metro Richmond ranged 1.2 to 2.2 inches, with additional amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch expected to fall during the rest of the night.

For perspective, Richmond averages 2.76 inches of precipitation during February. It's often one of the drier months, but there have been exceptions.

The daily rainfall records are:

• Feb. 6 - 2.17 inches in 1896.

• Feb. 7 - 1.37 inches in 1971.

Richmond's all-time wettest February day was Feb. 3, 1920 at 2.65 inches.

It's very rare for Richmond to have a three-day precipitation total in excess of 3 inches during February. It's happened three times since the 1880s:

• 4.78 inches ending Feb. 5, 1920.

• 4.48 inches ending Feb. 25, 1979.

• And 3.27 inches ending Feb. 18, 1889.

That 1979 soaker caused both flash flooding and significant river flooding, though it was boosted by melting snow from a winter storm that hit a week earlier.

 

PHOTOS: Flooding in Virginia and North Carolina

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News