UPDATED: Steady rain will continue across central Va. tonight; minor flooding now predicted for the James River on Saturday

4 p.m. update:
Forecasts for flooding along the James River have been scaled down somewhat this afternoon.
Updated outlooks issued by the National Weather Service now show the James River cresting at 14.5 feet at the Westham gauge on Saturday, which is 2.5 feet above the minor flood stage but short of the moderate flood threshold.
The latest prediction for the City Locks gauge near downtown shows a crest of 8.9 feet on Saturday, nearly 1 foot above minor flood stage.
More details in the river flooding forecast below.
2:30 p.m. update:
Plan to drive with caution and allow extra time for the afternoon commute.
Streams and low-lying roads could start to flood in Richmond, northern Chesterfield and Henrico this afternoon. At 2:18 p.m., the National Weather Service in Wakefield issued a flood advisory for much of the Richmond metro area until 5:15 p.m. While less urgent than a flash flood warning, the advisory is a sign that the rain is starting to get excessive.
So far today, 0.5 to 1 inch of rain has already fallen in the area. An additional 1 to 2 inches is expected.
Flooding has already been a significant issue for southwestern Virginia today, where numerous roads have been impacted by high water. The Bristol Herald Courier has more detailed coverage and photos.
Flash flooding has also been reported on roads near Danville and South Boston, according to the NWS office in Blacksburg.
12:45 p.m. update:
A tornado watch is now in effect until 7 p.m. for far southern and southeastern portions of Virginia. This includes Emporia, South Hill, Lawrenceville, Surry, Williamsburg, Wakefield, Franklin and all of Hampton Roads.
Tornado watches also encompass most of central and eastern North Carolina. If you have plans to travel southbound on Interstates 85 or 95 this afternoon and evening, or eastbound on Interstate 64 to Tidewater, stay aware of rapid changes in weather conditions and possible tornado warnings.
Cooler temperatures will limit the severe weather threat over metro Richmond, which is not included in the tornado watch.
***
If this rainmaker lives up to its forecast, a February's worth of rain will drench central Virginia today and tonight.
The forecast has trended slightly better since Tuesday, but the rain totals will still be excessive for some parts of our region. A flood watch is in effect for all of central Virginia from 1 p.m. today through 7 a.m. Friday.
Rain will continue today at a moderate rate, but turn heavy at times in the afternoon and evening. Downpours could bring flash flooding and eventual river flooding, along with damaging wind gusts in parts of the state where temperatures warm into the 60s.
Rain chances will taper quickly on Friday morning after the main cold front clears through. Between daybreak and noon, any lingering showers would be lighter and short-lived. Dry, breezy and cooler weather is in store for Friday afternoon.
*Forecast updated on Thursday morning*
Projected rain amounts near the records
Nearly all computer models are in agreement that the central swath of Virginia will pick up 2 to 3 inches of rain by Friday morning.
High-end scenarios involve 4-inch pockets of rain somewhere in the Piedmont, possibly even in metro Richmond, though this outcome is looking less likely than it did earlier in the week.
For perspective, Richmond averages 2.76 inches of precipitation during February. It's often one of the drier months, but there have been exceptions.
The daily rainfall records are:
• Feb. 6 - 2.17 inches in 1896.
• Feb. 7 - 1.37 inches in 1971.
Richmond's all-time wettest February day was Feb. 3, 1920 at 2.65 inches.
It's very rare for Richmond to have a three-day precipitation total in excess of 3 inches during February. It's happened three times since the 1880s:
• 4.78 inches ending Feb. 5, 1920.
• 4.48 inches ending Feb. 25, 1979.
• And 3.27 inches ending Feb. 18, 1889.
That 1979 soaker caused both flash flooding and significant river flooding, though it was boosted by melting snow from a winter storm that hit a week earlier.
River flooding revised downward
Round after round of rain could trigger localized flash flooding later today, or inundation of creeks, poorly-drained areas and low-lying roads.
But a widespread soaking of this magnitude will also cause rises on all of the state's rivers. Minor river flooding is a strong possibility through the weekend, but details will depend on the exact footprint of the heavy totals. Major flooding is not expected for central Virginia.
As of Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service's forecast for the James River at Richmond shows the Westham gauge rising past 9 feet by Friday morning, crossing the 12-foot minor flood stage on Friday evening, then cresting just shy of the 15-foot moderate flood stage on Saturday.
The City Locks gauge near downtown Richmond is projected to rise above the 8-foot minor flood stage Saturday afternoon, then crest at 8.9 feet. That's a significant downward revision from this morning's 11.7-foot forecast crest.
This will be lower than the flood of Feb. 25, 2019, when the Westham gauge peaked at 16.22 feet and City Locks hit 13 feet.
Minor flooding is also predicted for:
• Rivanna River at Palmyra.
• Roanoke River at Randolph.
• Dan River at South Boston.
• Appomattox River at Farmville.
• Meherrin River near Lawrenceville.
• Nottoway River near Sebrell.
Severe weather chances staying to our south
Severe storms whipped across the Deep South on Wednesday, and will fan out from Florida to North Carolina today as the powerful system draws up air from the Gulf of Mexico.
Cooler temperatures are more likely to persist for Richmond and points north and west, which will limit how unstable the atmosphere gets.
Hampton Roads and Southside are the parts of the state most likely to warm into the 60s and have a chance for strong storms.
Damaging winds will be the most widespread concern, but a tornado chance is also in the mix across the Southeast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Really great and informative projection for the upcoming storm. Wish every meteorological forecast was as good as this. Keep up the good work!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.