UPDATED: Steady rain will continue across central Va. tonight; minor flooding now predicted for the James River on Saturday

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD HAS ISSUED A

* URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...
THE CITY OF RICHMOND IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
NORTHEASTERN CHESTERFIELD COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
HENRICO COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA...

* UNTIL 515 PM EST.

* AT 216 PM EST, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED
HEAVY RAIN WHICH WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE
ADVISORY AREA. UP TO ONE INCH OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN.

ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF ONE TO TWO INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA.
THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR

* PORTIONS OF CENTRAL VIRGINIA, EAST CENTRAL VIRGINIA, EASTERN
VIRGINIA, NORTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA, SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA, AND
SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL
VIRGINIA, AMELIA, CUMBERLAND, EASTERN CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING
COL. HEIGHTS), EASTERN HANOVER, EASTERN HENRICO, EASTERN
LOUISA, FLUVANNA, GOOCHLAND, POWHATAN, PRINCE EDWARD, WESTERN
CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN HANOVER, WESTERN HENRICO (INCLUDING THE
CITY OF RICHMOND), AND WESTERN LOUISA. IN EAST CENTRAL
VIRGINIA, CHARLES CITY, EASTERN ESSEX, EASTERN KING WILLIAM,
EASTERN KING AND QUEEN, NEW KENT, RICHMOND, WESTERN ESSEX,
WESTERN KING WILLIAM, WESTERN KING AND QUEEN, AND
WESTMORELAND. IN EASTERN VIRGINIA, LANCASTER, MATHEWS,
MIDDLESEX, AND NORTHUMBERLAND. IN NORTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA,
CAROLINE. IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA, BRUNSWICK, DINWIDDIE,
LUNENBURG, MECKLENBURG, NOTTOWAY, AND PRINCE GEORGE. IN
SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA, GLOUCESTER, GREENSVILLE, JAMES CITY,
SURRY, AND SUSSEX.

* THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING

* AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF RAINFALL WITH MODERATE TO HIGH RAINFALL
RATES IS EXPECTED THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING AND WILL LEAD TO
CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FLOODING. RAINFALL TOTALS ARE EXPECTED
TO AVERAGE 2 TO 3 INCHES, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE.

* RAPID RISES ON RIVERS AND CREEKS ARE LIKELY, ALONG WITH
FLOODING IN LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.

YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE
FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE
PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.

&&
top story

UPDATED: Steady rain will continue across central Va. tonight; minor flooding now predicted for the James River on Saturday

  • 1
  • 4 min to read

4 p.m. update:

Forecasts for flooding along the James River have been scaled down somewhat this afternoon.

Updated outlooks issued by the National Weather Service now show the James River cresting at 14.5 feet at the Westham gauge on Saturday, which is 2.5 feet above the minor flood stage but short of the moderate flood threshold.

The latest prediction for the City Locks gauge near downtown shows a crest of 8.9 feet on Saturday, nearly 1 foot above minor flood stage.

More details in the river flooding forecast below.

2:30 p.m. update:

Plan to drive with caution and allow extra time for the afternoon commute.

Streams and low-lying roads could start to flood in Richmond, northern Chesterfield and Henrico this afternoon. At 2:18 p.m., the National Weather Service in Wakefield issued a flood advisory for much of the Richmond metro area until 5:15 p.m. While less urgent than a flash flood warning, the advisory is a sign that the rain is starting to get excessive.

So far today, 0.5 to 1 inch of rain has already fallen in the area. An additional 1 to 2 inches is expected.

Flooding has already been a significant issue for southwestern Virginia today, where numerous roads have been impacted by high water. The Bristol Herald Courier has more detailed coverage and photos.

Flash flooding has also been reported on roads near Danville and South Boston, according to the NWS office in Blacksburg.

12:45 p.m. update:

A tornado watch is now in effect until 7 p.m. for far southern and southeastern portions of Virginia. This includes Emporia, South Hill, Lawrenceville, Surry, Williamsburg, Wakefield, Franklin and all of Hampton Roads.

torwatch.JPG

Tornado watches (pink) in effect across portions of Virginia and North Carolina as of 12:45 p.m. Thursday. Metro Richmond is not included.

Tornado watches also encompass most of central and eastern North Carolina. If you have plans to travel southbound on Interstates 85 or 95 this afternoon and evening, or eastbound on Interstate 64 to Tidewater, stay aware of rapid changes in weather conditions and possible tornado warnings.

Cooler temperatures will limit the severe weather threat over metro Richmond, which is not included in the tornado watch. 

***

If this rainmaker lives up to its forecast, a February's worth of rain will drench central Virginia today and tonight.

The forecast has trended slightly better since Tuesday, but the rain totals will still be excessive for some parts of our region. A flood watch is in effect for all of central Virginia from 1 p.m. today through 7 a.m. Friday.

flw wed.JPG

Green shaded regions will be under a flood watch on Thursday and Thursday night (as of Wednesday afternoon).

Rain will continue today at a moderate rate, but turn heavy at times in the afternoon and evening. Downpours could bring flash flooding and eventual river flooding, along with damaging wind gusts in parts of the state where temperatures warm into the 60s.

nam3km_ref_frzn_eus_fh24-60.gif

Computer simulation of rain (green), snow (blue) and wintry mix (purple) across the Eastern Seaboard today and tonight. Virginia will see round after round of rain, with the heaviest likely late Thursday.

Rain chances will taper quickly on Friday morning after the main cold front clears through. Between daybreak and noon, any lingering showers would be lighter and short-lived. Dry, breezy and cooler weather is in store for Friday afternoon.

*Forecast updated on Thursday morning*

Projected rain amounts near the records

Nearly all computer models are in agreement that the central swath of Virginia will pick up 2 to 3 inches of rain by Friday morning.

totalqpf72.png

Projected rainfall across central and eastern Virginia by Friday, Feb. 7, as of Thursday morning.

High-end scenarios involve 4-inch pockets of rain somewhere in the Piedmont, possibly even in metro Richmond, though this outcome is looking less likely than it did earlier in the week.

For perspective, Richmond averages 2.76 inches of precipitation during February. It's often one of the drier months, but there have been exceptions.

The daily rainfall records are:

• Feb. 6 - 2.17 inches in 1896.

• Feb. 7 - 1.37 inches in 1971.

Richmond's all-time wettest February day was Feb. 3, 1920 at 2.65 inches.

It's very rare for Richmond to have a three-day precipitation total in excess of 3 inches during February. It's happened three times since the 1880s:

• 4.78 inches ending Feb. 5, 1920.

• 4.48 inches ending Feb. 25, 1979.

• And 3.27 inches ending Feb. 18, 1889.

That 1979 soaker caused both flash flooding and significant river flooding, though it was boosted by melting snow from a winter storm that hit a week earlier.

River flooding revised downward

Round after round of rain could trigger localized flash flooding later today, or inundation of creeks, poorly-drained areas and low-lying roads.

But a widespread soaking of this magnitude will also cause rises on all of the state's rivers. Minor river flooding is a strong possibility through the weekend, but details will depend on the exact footprint of the heavy totals. Major flooding is not expected for central Virginia.

As of Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service's forecast for the James River at Richmond shows the Westham gauge rising past 9 feet by Friday morning, crossing the 12-foot minor flood stage on Friday evening, then cresting just shy of the 15-foot moderate flood stage on Saturday.

rmdv2_hg.png

Projected stage of Richmond's Westham gauge (purple) as of Thursday afternoon. The James River is expected to rise above minor flood stage by Saturday as upstream rainfall continues to run off.

The City Locks gauge near downtown Richmond is projected to rise above the 8-foot minor flood stage Saturday afternoon, then crest at 8.9 feet. That's a significant downward revision from this morning's 11.7-foot forecast crest.

ricv2_hg.png

Projected stage of Richmond's City Locks gauge (purple) as of Thursday afternoon. The James River is expected to rise above minor flood stage by Saturday as upstream rainfall continues to run off.

This will be lower than the flood of Feb. 25, 2019, when the Westham gauge peaked at 16.22 feet and City Locks hit 13 feet.

Minor flooding is also predicted for:

• Rivanna River at Palmyra.

• Roanoke River at Randolph.

• Dan River at South Boston.

• Appomattox River at Farmville.

• Meherrin River near Lawrenceville.

• Nottoway River near Sebrell.

Severe weather chances staying to our south

Severe storms whipped across the Deep South on Wednesday, and will fan out from Florida to North Carolina today as the powerful system draws up air from the Gulf of Mexico.

Cooler temperatures are more likely to persist for Richmond and points north and west, which will limit how unstable the atmosphere gets.

Hampton Roads and Southside are the parts of the state most likely to warm into the 60s and have a chance for strong storms.

Damaging winds will be the most widespread concern, but a tornado chance is also in the mix across the Southeast.

VA_swody3.png

Probabilities for severe thunderstorms today will be elevated across the Southeastern U.S., but a marginal chance will extend into central Virginia.
PHOTOS: Flooding in and around Winston-Salem

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News