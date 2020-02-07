UPDATED: Strong wind gusts headed for central Va. today as rain departs

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM
EST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS 35 TO 40 MPH.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL,
SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST NORTH
CAROLINA.

* WHEN...FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST FRIDAY.

* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.

&&

Weather Alert

...A LINE OF SHOWERS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN HANOVER...NORTH CENTRAL
DINWIDDIE...SOUTHEASTERN POWHATAN...CHESTERFIELD...KING AND QUEEN...
NORTHWESTERN CHARLES CITY...NEW KENT...SOUTHEASTERN CAROLINE...
HENRICO...KING WILLIAM AND SOUTHWESTERN ESSEX COUNTIES...THE CITY OF
COLONIAL HEIGHTS AND THE CITY OF RICHMOND...

AT 807 AM EST, RADAR INDICATED SHOWERS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE
EXTENDING FROM NEAR MOSELEY TO SUTHERLAND. MOVEMENT WAS NORTHEAST AT
60 MPH.

WIND GUSTS OF 40 TO 50 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE SHOWERS.

THESE SHOWERS WILL BE NEAR...
COLONIAL HEIGHTS AROUND 815 AM EST.
UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND, BON AIR, VIRGINIA UNION UNIVERSITY,
DOWNTOWN RICHMOND, VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY, TUCKAHOE AND
CHESTER AROUND 820 AM EST.
RICHMOND, MECHANICSVILLE, HIGHLAND SPRINGS, LAKESIDE, LAUREL, GLEN
ALLEN AND EAST HIGHLAND PARK AROUND 825 AM EST.
ROXBURY, HANOVER, STUDLEY, BOTTOMS BRIDGE AND ADKINS STORE AROUND
830 AM EST.
TALLEYSVILLE, MANGOHICK AND PROVIDENCE FORGE AROUND 835 AM EST.
NEW KENT, BEULAHVILLE, AYLETT, MANQUIN AND TUNSTALL AROUND 840 AM
EST.
KING WILLIAM, SAINT STEPHENS CHURCH AND NEWTOWN AROUND 845 AM EST.
WEST POINT, KING AND QUEEN COURT HOUSE, LITTLE PLYMOUTH,
STEVENSVILLE AND MILLERS TAVERN AROUND 850 AM EST.

OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THESE SHOWERS INCLUDE BEAZLEY, ELTHAM,
WAYSIDE, COHOKE, ETNA MILLS, MONTROSE, SANDSTON, GLENDALE, ROSE
GARDEN AND MATTAPONI.

STRONG WIND GUSTS ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE SHOWERS. THESE WIND GUSTS
ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS, SMALL OR WEAKENED TREES, AND
BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE, AND OTHER
LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS.

UPDATED: Strong wind gusts headed for central Va. today as rain departs

  • 2
  • 3 min to read

*Friday 8 a.m. update*

The flood advisory is over for central Virginia, but a wind advisory is now in place throughout this morning and afternoon.

As of 8 a.m., fast-moving showers and storms approaching metro Richmond from the west could bring gusts to 50 mph and a few rumbles of thunder. The rain will be locally heavy but brief compared with yesterday's all-day soaking.

FRIAMSR1.JPG

Regional radar map at 8 a.m. Friday showing a broken line of gusty showers and thunderstorms approaching Richmond from the west.

Even after the rain departs this morning, windy conditions will continue with some gusts to 45 mph from the west and southwest. This could lead to scattered trees and branches down, plus power outages.

*Thursday evening update*

Thursday was a thoroughly soaking day for metro Richmond, but the area avoided the major flash flooding and severe storms that struck other parts of the state and led Gov. Ralph Northam to declare a state of emergency.

The declaration allows the state to start positioning people, resources and equipment to help respond to the storm and its aftermath.

“This weather is potentially dangerous, and rivers and streams can reach flood stage hours after the rain has passed,” Northam said in a news release. “I urge all Virginians to monitor forecasts and be prepared to obey local evacuation orders if needed. We are grateful to first responders who are working to rescue people from flooded homes and keep citizens safe.”

A flood watch remains in effect until 7 a.m. Friday for central Virginia.

***

Southwest Va. hit hardest by Thursday's floods

In Tazewell County in Southwest Virginia, 3 inches of rain was all it took to cause the Clinch River to rapidly escape its banks and invade streets and homes in the town of Richlands on Thursday morning.

By Thursday evening, more than 500 residents in and around Richlands had been displaced and needed to be rescued from their homes, according to the governor’s office.

The National Weather Service escalated the flash flood warning for Tazewell to a rare “flash flood emergency,” while local emergency management called for residents to evacuate and stay away from the high water.

The Bristol Herald Courier and the Virginia Department of Transportation reported numerous road closures across the state’s southwestern region due to flooding or mudslides.

Scattered reports of water-covered roads also came from Danville and South Boston after that area saw rainfall rates of 2 inches per hour in the late morning hours.

***

Severe weather stayed south of Richmond

Chilly 40s held tough over Richmond through waves of rain, which busted the prediction for afternoon warmth but spared the area from dealing with any strong thunderstorms.

To the south and southeast, springlike 70s fueled severe weather from the Florida Panhandle to Hampton Roads.

A tornado watch was in effect for far southern Virginia during the afternoon but resulted in no tornado warnings or sightings in the state.

Approximately 13,000 Dominion Energy customers in southeastern Virginia experienced outages following severe thunderstorm gusts to 60 mph.

***

James River to rise this weekend

As of Friday morning, predictions for the weekend flooding of the James River continue to inch lower.

At Richmond’s Westham gauge, a crest of 13 feet is expected on Saturday afternoon by the National Weather Service — 1 foot above minor flood stage.

Downstream, the City Locks gauge is predicted to crest at 7.7 feet on Saturday evening, just below its 8-foot minor flood stage.

ricv2_hg3.png

This will be lower than the flood of Feb. 25, 2019, when the Westham gauge peaked at 16.22 feet and City Locks hit 13 feet.

Elsewhere in the region, minor flooding is also expected along the following rivers:

• the Rivanna at Palmyra;

• the Appomattox at Farmville;

• the Roanoke at Randolph;

• the Dan at South Boston;

• the Meherrin near Lawrenceville; and

• the Nottoway near Sebrell.

***

Forecast: clearing but windy Friday

Rain showers will taper on Friday morning as low pressure quickly exits the region. Gusts could reach 45 mph in central and eastern Virginia on Friday, which might be strong enough to loosen some weaker trees from the saturated ground.

Saturday will be calmer and drier, but seasonably cold. Light rain could briefly return to the area Saturday night, with more showers and mild temperatures in the forecast across much of next week.

***

A heavy rain by February standards

By 8 p.m. Thursday, storm totals in metro Richmond ranged 1.2 to 2.2 inches, with additional amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch expected to fall during the rest of the night.

For perspective, Richmond averages 2.76 inches of precipitation during February. It's often one of the drier months, but there have been exceptions.

The daily rainfall records are:

• Feb. 6 - 2.17 inches in 1896.

• Feb. 7 - 1.37 inches in 1971.

Richmond's all-time wettest February day was Feb. 3, 1920 at 2.65 inches.

It's very rare for Richmond to have a three-day precipitation total in excess of 3 inches during February. It's happened three times since the 1880s:

• 4.78 inches ending Feb. 5, 1920.

• 4.48 inches ending Feb. 25, 1979.

• And 3.27 inches ending Feb. 18, 1889.

That 1979 soaker caused both flash flooding and significant river flooding, though it was boosted by melting snow from a winter storm that hit a week earlier.

 

Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

