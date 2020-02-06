You are the owner of this article.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR

* PORTIONS OF CENTRAL VIRGINIA, EAST CENTRAL VIRGINIA, EASTERN
VIRGINIA, NORTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA, SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA, AND
SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL
VIRGINIA, AMELIA, CUMBERLAND, EASTERN CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING
COL. HEIGHTS), EASTERN HANOVER, EASTERN HENRICO, EASTERN
LOUISA, FLUVANNA, GOOCHLAND, POWHATAN, PRINCE EDWARD, WESTERN
CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN HANOVER, WESTERN HENRICO (INCLUDING THE
CITY OF RICHMOND), AND WESTERN LOUISA. IN EAST CENTRAL
VIRGINIA, CHARLES CITY, EASTERN ESSEX, EASTERN KING WILLIAM,
EASTERN KING AND QUEEN, NEW KENT, RICHMOND, WESTERN ESSEX,
WESTERN KING WILLIAM, WESTERN KING AND QUEEN, AND
WESTMORELAND. IN EASTERN VIRGINIA, LANCASTER, MATHEWS,
MIDDLESEX, AND NORTHUMBERLAND. IN NORTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA,
CAROLINE. IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA, BRUNSWICK, DINWIDDIE,
LUNENBURG, MECKLENBURG, NOTTOWAY, AND PRINCE GEORGE. IN
SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA, GLOUCESTER, GREENSVILLE, JAMES CITY,
SURRY, AND SUSSEX.

* THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING

* AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF RAINFALL WITH MODERATE TO HIGH RAINFALL
RATES IS EXPECTED FROM NOW THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING AND WILL
LEAD TO CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FLOODING. RAINFALL TOTALS ARE
EXPECTED TO AVERAGE 2 TO 3 INCHES THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING, WITH
LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE.

* RAPID RISES ON RIVERS AND CREEKS ARE LIKELY, ALONG WITH
FLOODING IN LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.

YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE
FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE
PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.

top story

UPDATED: Today's rain will be heaviest during the afternoon and evening; severe storms now likely to stay south of metro Richmond

If this rainmaker lives up to its forecast, a February's worth of rain will drench central Virginia today and tonight.

The forecast has trended slightly better since Tuesday, but the rain totals will still be excessive for some parts of our region. A flood watch is in effect for all of central Virginia from 1 p.m. today through 7 a.m. Friday.

flw wed.JPG

Green shaded regions will be under a flood watch on Thursday and Thursday night (as of Wednesday afternoon).

Rain will continue today at a moderate rate, but turn heavy at times in the afternoon and evening. Downpours could bring flash flooding and eventual river flooding, along with damaging wind gusts in parts of the state where temperatures warm into the 60s.

nam3km_ref_frzn_eus_fh24-60.gif

Computer simulation of rain (green), snow (blue) and wintry mix (purple) across the Eastern Seaboard today and tonight. Virginia will see round after round of rain, with the heaviest likely late Thursday.

Rain chances will taper quickly on Friday morning after the main cold front clears through. Between daybreak and noon, any lingering showers would be lighter and short-lived. Dry, breezy and cooler weather is in store for Friday afternoon.

*Forecast updated on Thursday morning*

Projected rain amounts near the records

Nearly all computer models are in agreement that the central swath of Virginia will pick up 2 to 3 inches of rain by Friday morning.

totalqpf72.png

Projected rainfall across central and eastern Virginia by Friday, Feb. 7, as of Thursday morning.

High-end scenarios involve 4-inch pockets of rain somewhere in the Piedmont, possibly even in metro Richmond, though this outcome is looking less likely than it did earlier in the week.

For perspective, Richmond averages 2.76 inches of precipitation during February. It's often one of the drier months, but there have been exceptions.

The daily rainfall records are:

• Feb. 6 - 2.17 inches in 1896.

• Feb. 7 - 1.37 inches in 1971.

Richmond's all-time wettest February day was Feb. 3, 1920 at 2.65 inches.

It's very rare for Richmond to have a three-day precipitation total in excess of 3 inches during February. It's happened three times since the 1880s:

• 4.78 inches ending Feb. 5, 1920.

• 4.48 inches ending Feb. 25, 1979.

• And 3.27 inches ending Feb. 18, 1889.

That 1979 soaker caused both flash flooding and significant river flooding, though it was boosted by melting snow from a winter storm that hit a week earlier.

River flooding

Round after round of rain could trigger localized flash flooding later today, or inundation of creeks, poorly-drained areas and low-lying roads.

But a widespread soaking of this magnitude will also cause rises on all of the state's major rivers. Minor-to-moderate river flooding is a strong possibility through the weekend, but details will depend on the exact footprint of the heavy totals.

As of Thursday morning, the National Weather Service's forecast for the James River at Richmond shows the Westham gauge rising past 9 feet by Friday morning, crossing the 12-foot minor flood stage on Friday afternoon, then cresting just above the 15-foot moderate flood stage on Saturday.

rmdv2_hg.png

Projected stage of Richmond's Westham gauge (purple) as of Thursday morning. The James River is expected to rise above moderate flood stage by Saturday as upstream rainfall continues to run off.

The City Locks gauge near downtown Richmond is projected to rise above the 8-foot minor flood stage early Saturday, then crest at 11.7 feet on Saturday evening.

ricv2_hg.png

Projected stage of Richmond's City Locks gauge (purple) as of Thursday morning. The James River is expected to rise above minor flood stage by Saturday as upstream rainfall continues to run off.

If the heavy rain shows up and the river rises as predicted, this would be slightly lower than the flood of Feb. 25, 2019, when the Westham gauge peaked at 16.22 feet and City Locks hit 13 feet.

Severe weather chances mainly to our south

Severe storms whipped across the Deep South on Wednesday, and will fan out from Florida to North Carolina today as the powerful system draws up air from the Gulf of Mexico.

VA_swody3.png

Probabilities for severe thunderstorms today will be elevated across the Southeastern U.S., but a marginal chance will extend into central Virginia.

Damaging winds will be the most widespread concern, but a tornado chance is also in the mix across the Southeast.

Virginia – and metro Richmond in particular – will be on the very northern fringe of the severe weather ingredients by Thursday afternoon and evening.

Cooler temperatures are more likely to persist for Richmond and points north and west, which will limit how unstable the atmosphere gets.

Hampton Roads and Southside are the parts of the state most likely to warm into the 60s and have a chance for strong storms.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

