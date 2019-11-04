Va. Election Day weather: Mostly dry but some could see showers on the way to the polls

Election Day can always bring surprises, but the weather forecast is looking more settled than it has in some recent years. Parts of the state could see fleeting rain as a weak cold front pushes from west to east, but there's no threat of heavy rain or storms across Virginia.
For Richmond and central Virginia, some predawn showers and morning clouds will give way to a mostly sunny and dry Tuesday. Hampton Roads and Tidewater stand a better chance for seeing some light rain after daybreak.
Temperatures at 7 a.m. will be seasonably cool across the state, but not as cold as the freezing lows that visited us over the weekend. Central Virginia will start the day with upper 40s or lower 50s. It will be a fairly mild start for the Tidewater region with widespread 50s. For the mountains, Tuesday's lows could still dip to the 30s.
Afternoon highs will only make it into the 50s for most areas west of the Blue Ridge, but comfortable 60s are again in store for the Piedmont and Northern Virginia. Hampton Roads could approach 70.
Election Day weather statistics for Richmond
(based on all general election dates since 1948)
Average high: 64 degrees
Average low: 41
Hottest high: 84 on Nov. 2, 1971 and Nov. 2, 2004
Coldest high: 45 on Nov. 5, 1991
Coldest low: 22 on Nov. 7, 1967
Heaviest rainfall: 0.97 inches on Nov. 7, 2006
Long-term frequency of rain: about 28% of the time
Snow: a trace was present on Nov. 6, 1962 after about 1 inch fell the day before
Last year (Nov. 6, 2018): Low of 54, high of 72 and 0.21 inches of rain. A chance of severe storms failed to materialize.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.