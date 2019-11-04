You are the owner of this article.
Va. Election Day weather: Mostly dry but some could see showers on the way to the polls

20171108_ELEX_MURAL_AWE02

People vote at Robious Elementary School on Election Day, Tuesday, November 7, 2017, with a mural that art educator Andrew R Woodward designed and students created for Veterans Day as a backdrop.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND

Election Day can always bring surprises, but the weather forecast is looking more settled than it has in some recent years. Parts of the state could see fleeting rain as a weak cold front pushes from west to east, but there's no threat of heavy rain or storms across Virginia.

For Richmond and central Virginia, some predawn showers and morning clouds will give way to a mostly sunny and dry Tuesday. Hampton Roads and Tidewater stand a better chance for seeing some light rain after daybreak.

Temperatures at 7 a.m. will be seasonably cool across the state, but not as cold as the freezing lows that visited us over the weekend. Central Virginia will start the day with upper 40s or lower 50s. It will be a fairly mild start for the Tidewater region with widespread 50s. For the mountains, Tuesday's lows could still dip to the 30s.

Afternoon highs will only make it into the 50s for most areas west of the Blue Ridge, but comfortable 60s are again in store for the Piedmont and Northern Virginia. Hampton Roads could approach 70.

Election Day weather statistics for Richmond

(based on all general election dates since 1948)

Average high: 64 degrees

Average low: 41

Hottest high: 84 on Nov. 2, 1971 and Nov. 2, 2004

Coldest high: 45 on Nov. 5, 1991

Coldest low: 22 on Nov. 7, 1967

Heaviest rainfall: 0.97 inches on Nov. 7, 2006

Long-term frequency of rain: about 28% of the time

Snow: a trace was present on Nov. 6, 1962 after about 1 inch fell the day before

Last year (Nov. 6, 2018): Low of 54, high of 72 and 0.21 inches of rain. A chance of severe storms failed to materialize.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Monday Weatherline

November may be a bit colder than normal

The November outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Virginia slightly favored for a below-normal monthly mean temperature. But there are no signs of a strong monthly rainfall trend for our area (either above or below normal).

