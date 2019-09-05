The city of Virginia Beach on Thursday afternoon announced mandatory evacuations for Sandbridge, as well as voluntary evacuations for other low-lying areas of the city.
Thomas Leahy, acting city manager for Virginia Beach, made the announcement about the city's plans as Hurricane Dorian approached at an afternoon news conference.
Leahy also said city schools, courts and the clerk's office will be closed on Friday. The city's emergency command center will activate at 6 p.m. and the city also will open two shelters at that time.
Steve Cover, deputy city manager for public safety, said Dorian has potential to "significantly impact our area."
"Our number one priority is the safety of our citizens and our employees that work for the city of Virginia beach that will be out in this storm," Cover said.
"We ask you to please prepare yourself and your family and your friends for the potential impacts of this storm."
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
