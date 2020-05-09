WATCH NOW: Sunday likely to start with freezing, frosty lows across central Va.

Frigid temperatures will once again threaten tender plants across Virginia tonight, including here in metro Richmond.
Most areas along and west of Interstate 95 are under a freeze warning from Saturday night into Sunday morning, where the National Weather Service expects temperatures at or below 32 degrees in widespread fashion.
On Saturday afternoon, the freeze warning was expanded slightly to include Richmond and the Tri-Cities.
A frost advisory is posted for portions of eastern and southeastern Virginia where temperatures will generally be slightly higher than freezing, but not high enough to prevent a frost danger. Depending on local conditions, areas in the frost advisory may also hit the freezing mark. Likewise, some patchy areas in the freeze warning may hover in the mid-to-upper 30s again.
Visit weather.gov for the very latest in your area.
For a closer look at the cause of this major cooldown and more history of frigid weather in May, check out Tuesday's column.
REPORTS: Saturday morning's lows
Based on observations collected by the NWS, freezing lows were widespread across most parts of the state west of Interstate 95 on Saturday morning, and even into Richmond's western suburbs.
But areas around the heart of metro Richmond, Roanoke, Charlottesville and Northern Virginia trended in the mid-to-upper 30s. On the warmest end of the scale, Hampton Roads woke up to lower-to-mid 40s.
Richmond International Airport got down to 34 degrees. It was not a daily record, but it was the coldest reading at that site so late in the season since May 9, 1976, when the low was also 34.
Saturday's extremes
Coldest in Virginia: 24 degrees near Hot Springs.
Coldest in central Virginia: 27 at Louisa.
May 9 records (preliminary)
Lynchburg: 32 degrees tied the daily record from 1947.
Wallops Island: 38 beat the record of 40 from 1977.
Snowfall
Blacksburg reported a trace of snowfall.
In far western Highland County, the National Weather Service received a public report of 1 inch of snowfall on Saturday morning.
FORECAST: Tonight - Sunday morning
High pressure will keep skies mainly clear and winds relatively light, which is a good recipe for temperatures to bottom out.
Metro Richmond lows
Likely lower 30s; best case mid-to-upper 30s. The daily record low for Richmond is 35 degrees set in 1966 and 1923.
Statewide lows
Upper 20s to lower 30s in the high elevations and southwest; lower 30s in the valleys and foothills and eastward through the Piedmont and Southside; mid-to-upper 30s for the coastal plain and peninsulas; lower 40s along the immediate coastline.
This is within range of daily record lows for most of the state's major cities.
Lynchburg: 33 (1983 and 1966).
Norfolk: 40 (1966).
Roanoke: 33 (1983, 1980 and 1966).
Danville: 35 (2010, 1980 and 1976).
Charlottesville: 32 (1947).
Blacksburg: 26 (1966).
Washington area/Arlington: 35 (1947).
Sunday
Despite the cold start it will be the nicer day of the weekend, but still short of the upper 70s we'd expect for Mother's Day.
Highs will generally top out in the 60s for most areas, but closer to 70 in Southside and closer to 60 in the mountains. Light winds will switch to the southwest, signaling that Sunday night won't be as cold.
Next week
A frost or freeze risk could return to the western and northern tiers of the state on Monday night into Tuesday morning, but that punch of cold air doesn't look as strong. After that, a steadily warmer weather pattern will take hold.
