In a change from the sporadic, sluggish downpours we've seen in recent days, Wednesday's thunderstorms could bring more of a severe wind threat to central and eastern Virginia.
Storms could happen anytime between the early afternoon and late evening hours, but the peak chance may coincide with the afternoon rush hour or hit shortly thereafter.
Wednesday's storms should have a more organized look due to faster winds blowing aloft over our region.
That means rain should be more widespread in central Virginia, and some locales will see it arrive with damaging gusts.
That activity will push from west to east across the state, then subside by the time a cold front sweeps through later in the night.
Recent storms focused very heavy rain on western Henrico County and parts of Richmond, but left outlying spots with much lighter amounts.
On Monday, backyard observers reported 1.5 inches from Glen Allen to Tuckahoe, 2.7 inches near Forest Hill, 3.2 inches in Midlothian and 4.7 inches around Westhampton. The storm brought just a quarter of an inch to Richmond International Airport, and less than a tenth of an inch to most of Chesterfield County.
The National Weather Service received a report of high water on some Richmond streets by 5:45 p.m.
Additional rain could lead to more flash flooding issues, but Wednesday's storms could keep amounts in check by moving faster.
Storm chances will hit another lull on Thursday, then the next front could mean more rumbles of thunder for Friday. The weekend is shaping up to be excellent by August standards: sunny and dry with less heat and mugginess.
