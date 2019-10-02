You are the owner of this article.
Wednesday was the hottest Oct. 2 ever recorded in Richmond — and the heat isn't over

Jonathan Jones rode along the Virginia Capital Trail on Wednesday, when the high hit 98 degrees in Richmond.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

A heat wave expected to linger through Thursday brought record high temperatures to Richmond and much of the Southeast on Wednesday.

Richmond International Airport reached 98 degrees on Wednesday, 7 degrees hotter than the previous high for Oct. 2, which was set in 1986. The temperature is 1 degree shy of the hottest day ever recorded in October, on Oct. 6, 1941. Records date back to 1897.

Richmond could set another record Thursday, when forecasts call for the temperature to reach the mid-90s again. The record for Oct. 3 is 94 degrees, set in 1919.

A cold front is expected to bring more fall-like weather in time for the weekend, said Mike Montefusco, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Wakefield.

— From staff reports

Wednesday Weatherline

Taking a look at October’s heat records

Here are Virginia’s heat records for October. Hottest high statewide: 101 degrees in King and Queen County on Oct. 6, 1941. Warmest low: 79 in Chesapeake on Oct. 10, 2017. Richmond’s hottest high: 99 on Oct. 6, 1941. Warmest October mean statewide: 1919.

