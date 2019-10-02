Wednesday was the hottest Oct. 2 ever recorded in Richmond — and the heat isn't over

A heat wave expected to linger through Thursday brought record high temperatures to Richmond and much of the Southeast on Wednesday.
Richmond International Airport reached 98 degrees on Wednesday, 7 degrees hotter than the previous high for Oct. 2, which was set in 1986. The temperature is 1 degree shy of the hottest day ever recorded in October, on Oct. 6, 1941. Records date back to 1897.
Richmond could set another record Thursday, when forecasts call for the temperature to reach the mid-90s again. The record for Oct. 3 is 94 degrees, set in 1919.
A cold front is expected to bring more fall-like weather in time for the weekend, said Mike Montefusco, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Wakefield.
— From staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Thank God the President and his band of morons have informed us that humans are not having any effect on our climate or I would be really concerned with record heat in October!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.