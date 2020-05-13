Wednesday Weatherline

Year’s first storm could arise in Atlantic
We could see “Arthur” in the Atlantic Ocean soon. The National Hurricane Center will watch for low pressure to form northeast of the Bahamas by the weekend, but the patterns favor it staying offshore. Last year’s first storm formed at a similar place and time.
