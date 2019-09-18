Developing storm system will be named Jerry

With the formation of Tropical Storm Imelda along the Texas coast, the system developing east of the Lesser Antilles will take the next name: Jerry. It’s forecast to be a hurricane by the weekend. Next on the Atlantic list are Karen, Lorenzo and Melissa.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

