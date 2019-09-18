Developing storm system will be named Jerry
With the formation of Tropical Storm Imelda along the Texas coast, the system developing east of the Lesser Antilles will take the next name: Jerry. It’s forecast to be a hurricane by the weekend. Next on the Atlantic list are Karen, Lorenzo and Melissa.
