150 years ago, Southwest Va. had a solar eclipse

The last total solar eclipse to be seen in Southwest Virginia happened 150 years ago on Aug. 7, 1869. A telegram from Montgomery ran in the Richmond Dispatch: “The stars were visible, and chickens and birds went to roost. The effect was grand and exciting.”

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

