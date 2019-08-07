150 years ago, Southwest Va. had a solar eclipse
The last total solar eclipse to be seen in Southwest Virginia happened 150 years ago on Aug. 7, 1869. A telegram from Montgomery ran in the Richmond Dispatch: “The stars were visible, and chickens and birds went to roost. The effect was grand and exciting.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.