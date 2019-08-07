Richmond, VA (23219)

Today

Mostly sunny early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High 93F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.