May was a thoroughly wet month the past four years. The sum of Richmond’s May rainfall from 2016 to 2019 was 33.54 inches. Historically, a typical May yields nearly 4 inches. The previous four years were dry. Just 9 inches fell in May from 2012 to 2015.
Wednesday Weatherline
Tags
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Most Popular
-
Northam orders non-essential businesses closed for another week, but says reopening could begin next Friday
-
A big week: Former UVA star Bryce Hall gets engaged days after being chosen in the NFL draft
-
City of Richmond employee dies from COVID-19
-
'Every day is a bad day': Richmond restaurant owners are doing everything they can to hang on. Some days are easier than others.
-
ESPN's Alex Smith documentary pulls no punches in showing a gruesome injury - and courageous recovery
John Boyer, the RTD's staff meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016 after covering severe weather on television in Tulsa, Okla.
As a native of the Roanoke area, the region’s heavy snowstorms started his fascination with Virginia’s changing weather.
Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and earned their Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal in 2012.
Look for his stories in the RTD and on Richmond.com, along with videos and forecast updates for major weather events in our area.
Email him your story ideas and weather tips.
Wednesday Weatherline
May was a thoroughly wet month the past four years. The sum of Richmond’s May rainfall from 2016 to 2019 was 33.54 inches. Historically, a typical May yields nearly 4 inches. The previous four years were dry. Just 9 inches fell in May from 2012 to 2015.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.