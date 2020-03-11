Wednesday Weatherline

No freezes in the forecast for Richmond
While we’re still about three weeks away from Richmond’s average last freeze, there isn’t any serious cold on the horizon yet. Most computer models keep lows above the upper 30s over the next 10 days. But last year, Richmond had six freezes after March 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.