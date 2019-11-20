Wednesday Weatherline

Atlantic forms 18th named storm of season
Tropical Storm Sebastien formed about 500 miles east-northeast of Puerto Rico on Tuesday, but it will stay over open waters and then get absorbed by a cold front. This Atlantic season has now produced 18 named storms, which is the most since 2012, which had 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.