Wednesday Weatherline

April trails March in 80-degree days
Here’s another reason why April might seem cooler. Richmond saw four days with a high in the 80s in March, but only three so far this month. Today could be April’s fourth day in the 80s. On average, we see about two days in the 80s in March, then seven in April.
